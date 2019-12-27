Girl suffers medical emergency, dies on LAX flight: ‘All efforts were futile’

A younger lady died Thursday night on a flight out of Los Angeles Worldwide Airport headed to Seattle, officers stated.

“Delta Air Lines Flight 2423 to Seattle returned to LAX because of a passenger medical emergency,” Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor stated.

Paramedics responded to the gate at 5:53 p.m. and “furiously worked to save her life,” in response to the Los Angeles Hearth Division.

“Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart stated. The lady was pronounced useless on the scene.

Delta was not instantly obtainable to touch upon whether or not any additional investigation was underway, however preliminary media experiences urged the lady might have suffered cardiac arrest. Foul play was not suspected.

The kid’s age and identify weren’t launched, however preliminary experiences indicated she was 10 years outdated.

“Paramedics and a number of people came in and the young girl was in the back in the galley and they were doing CPR on her for a long time,” passenger Terry Fisher instructed KOMO Information. In line with the station, passengers landed in Seattle aboard one other flight at three a.m.

The official explanation for the lady’s loss of life shall be decided by the Los Angeles County coroner’s workplace.