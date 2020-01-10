Girl Who Accused Maharashtra Cop Of Harassment Missing, Her Father Says

Maharashtra police official Nishikant Extra has been suspended. (Representational)

Mumbai:

A 17-year-old woman, who had accused Maharashtra Deputy Inspector Normal (DIG) Nishikant Extra of sexual harassment, has been lacking since Monday night time, her members of the family stated.

In line with the household of the woman, she left behind a suicide be aware.

“My girl went to college on Monday. She said somebody met her there and took her number as well. When she came back from college, she directly went to sleep and had gone missing from the next morning,” the daddy of the woman stated.

He stated within the suicide be aware “she said that she is tired of the DIG and wants to die.”

A case towards Nishikant Extra was registered on December 26 final 12 months below related sections after he was accused of molestation. On Thursday, he was suspended.

“The police said that she was caught on CCTV camera leaving the house at around 11:30 pm voluntarily. If the police wants, they can find my daughter in no time. But they are not working. they are not even taking action against the DIG because he is a high-level officer,” the daddy of the woman alleged.

He additionally urged the chief minister to take cognizance of the matter.

“We don’t have any security either. Anyone can hurt us. Our family is very uncertain about our future. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow,” he added.