Girl who won backing of thousands as she battled blood cancer died on New Year’s Day

Esme Handley, three, of West Norwood, south London

A 3-year-old lady who gained housands of on-line followers as she battled leukaemia died on New Yr’s Day, her dad and mom have introduced.

Esme Handley was recognized when she was simply 22 months outdated after creating a big bruise on a household vacation to Greece.

Her dad and mom Rebecca and Will broke the heart-breaking information on Fb web page Esme Lionheart – so named due to her love of lions.

They stated: ‘If you happen to look to the sky tonight you will notice a star shining brighter than every other.

‘Our darling lady went onwards together with her journey at noon at the moment. She was peaceable and in our arms and knew how ridiculously adored she was.

‘Esme Grace Angela Handley 13.08.2016 – 01.01.2020.’

Rebecca, 38, and Will, 43, confronted a battle to attempt to save their solely daughter following her prognosis.

They found she had the excessive danger acute myeloid leukaemia throughout a household journey to Greece. After Esme fell over a bruise didn’t go away, and after Googling her signs, each dad and mom turned involved.

She was taken to hospital in Greece the place the prognosis was confirmed.

Esme was given a stem cell transplant in September 2018 alongside three rounds of chemotherapy however after six months the leukaemia returned within the kid’s bone marrow.

The household weren’t eligible for a second transplant on the NHS and have been confronted with elevating £500,000 privately for the pressing therapy.

In November, her dad and mom admitted that Esme may not count on to be cured and stated their little one had merely had sufficient.

They stated: ‘Since prognosis we’ve got usually spoken a few metaphorical ”sealed envelope” that comprises Esme’s destiny. Yesterday we received to open that envelope and it was not what we had hoped.

‘The leukaemia is uncontrolled and there’s nothing extra which might be performed.

‘Now we have spoken with each single main paediatric guide globally, tried all accessible medicine (a few of which are not even licensed in youngsters), explored a ridiculous quantity of dietary supplements and complementary medicines, had therapeutic circles far and large sending prayers…

‘However it’s not been sufficient. We do not get to maintain our child.

‘All through her therapy Esme has been the epitome of resilience, positivity and cheekiness, and deserves a shot at a everlasting remedy for all times’

‘And to be completely trustworthy, even when there was one thing else they might give you, proper now, I am unsure we’d have the ability to pursue it. It is very clear to see that Esme has merely had sufficient… and who may blame her?

‘Esme thrives when she’s outdoor however all she has identified for 18 months is hospitals. The therapy she has had would not be tolerated by most adults.

‘She has been frequently pumped full of medication; had a whole lot of blood transfusions; efficiently come via one stem cell transplant; had surgical procedure for 3 Hickman traces into her coronary heart; had quite a few tubes shoved up her nostril and drops in her eyes, suffered numerous horrendous infections together with a sort of pneumonia 3 times; misplaced her hair; misplaced her fingernails; vomited each day, had her pores and skin break down, crack, be burnt from chemo; practically died from sepsis; virtually died from anaphylaxis; been blue-lighted to PICU after having a seizure which quickly left her in a vegetative state due to a fungal mind an infection… and it goes on.

‘While we’d do completely something for her, ANYTHING, I am additionally unsure how far more we are able to tolerate both.’

A month later, they described the heartbreaking cocktail of ache administration Esme needed to bear to melt her ‘ever-increasing struggling.’

On the time, her dad and mom posted: ‘It is now three weeks to the day that we learnt that Esme’s story won’t have the glad ending we have all prayed for, three lengthy weeks during which we have needed to ponder the unthinkable and bear witness to Esme’s ever-increasing struggling.

Now Will and Rebecca, of West Norwood, south London, hope to donate cash in Esme’s identify

‘Within the first couple of weeks one of many greatest difficulties was accepting that the workforce’s objective was not to remedy however simply to handle ache.

‘This sounds apparent however you out of the blue end up inexplicably unhappy that the nurses are not asking you for Esme’s coronary heart charge or temperature each few hours.

‘At one level I even discovered myself crying once I ran into one other little one being wheeled to theatre and realised Esme won’t ever have one other common anaesthetic.

‘As an alternative, getting forward of Esme’s ache has change into a full-time occupation for us and the workforce, and Ezzie is now on an ever-escalating each day mixture of paracetamol, topical morphine, oxycodone, ketamine and, most not too long ago, methadone.’

Additionally they described how Esme had been bedridden for 3 months and would by no means stroll once more.

However the tot had her personal Christmas tree and was even taken out of the Royal Marsden Hospital over the festive interval to see Christmas lights in Morden earlier than a screening of Frozen 2 at Everyman Esher.

Now Will and Rebecca, of West Norwood, south London, hope to donate cash in Esme’s identify. They’ve already raised £425,000 on GoFundMe.

Rebecca stated in November: ‘After we started fundraising we have been punchy with our goal to make sure we had sufficient for a self-funded transplant and stated that no matter remained would go to the CCLG, the UK’s main youngsters most cancers charity.

‘Given how desperately poor the funding is into paediatric AML analysis, we really feel much more strongly about this now.

‘So a big chunk of the money we’ve got remaining (after spending some on novel medicine and supportive care) can be donated to AML analysis to attempt to spare future households the ache and anguish we’ve got skilled.’