Girlfriend, 24, died on New Year’s Eve at lakeside hotel while celebrating her engagement

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Printed: 05:55 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:00 EST, 14 January 2020

A girlfriend died simply moments after getting engaged on New 12 months’s Eve in a luxurious resort – the place the couple took cocaine to have fun the marriage proposal.

Hollie Sheridan-Connis, 24, had gone on a romantic break free with boyfriend Ryan Weston, 32, to a luxurious resort close to Bala in North Wales.

A court docket heard Hollie had drunk ‘copious quantities of alcohol’ through the evening when Weston determined to pop the query.

Hollie Sheridan-Connis, 24, (left) had gone on a romantic break free with boyfriend Ryan Weston, 32, (proper) to a luxurious resort close to Bala in North Wales when the tragic incident occurred

However the evening took a tragic flip when Weston handed her a cocktail of medicine – together with cocaine, ecstasy, amphetamine and ketamine.

Prosecutor Matthew Curtis mentioned the pair had been in a ‘unstable’ relationship for 5 years however had just lately made up.

They’d travelled to the Glan y Gro Lakeside Suites on New 12 months’s Eve in 2018.

Hollie had referred to as mates through the evening to allow them to know she was engaged and was ‘in excessive spirits and glad’.

The couple had travelled to the Glan y Gro Lakeside Suites (pictured) on New 12 months’s Eve in 2018

However the alarm was raised at 5am when Hollie, of Birkenhead, Merseyside, was discovered not respiration.

Mr Curtis mentioned: ‘He had gone to a different room and when he returned to the bed room discovered Ms Sheridan-Connis was not respiration and he had tried to revive her sounding the hearth alarm to hunt help.’

Caernarfon Crown Court docket heard paramedics have been referred to as however Hollie (pictured) was tragically pronounced lifeless at 6.12am

Caernarfon Crown Court docket heard paramedics have been referred to as however Hollie was tragically pronounced lifeless at 6.12am.

Mr Curtis added: ‘The police have been referred to as and Weston was arrested on suspicion of homicide. In interview he admitted taking medicine to the property.’

Weston, of Bromborough, Merseyside, admitted supplying the medicine.

He additionally pleaded responsible to burgling Hollie’s residence in December 2018.

Choose Huw Rees sentenced him to 21 months in jail.

He mentioned: ‘It is a tragic case and underlines the devastating results medicine and a mix of alcohol can have.

‘Courts usually warn dying may end up and on this case it has.’

He added: ‘There may be no winners right here, solely losers.’

The court docket heard Weston was already serving a jail sentence for possessing medicine with intent to produce at Chester Crown Court docket final August.

He was jailed for 3 years and 9 months.