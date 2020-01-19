Girls Sexually Assaulted, Video Posted On WhatsApp In Maharashtra: Police

Police took notice of video of the incident uploaded on social media. (Representational)

Aurangabad:

The driving force of a college van was arrested and his two minor pals have been detained for allegedly molesting some mentally-challenged woman college students, police mentioned on Sunday.

Police took the motion on Saturday after a video clip of the molestation, shot by the 2 minor accused, was uploaded on social media, police mentioned.

The accused driver has been recognized as Avinash Shejul (19), an official mentioned.

“Shejul picks up and drops mentally-challenged girls to and from their school at Valadgaon area in Aurangabad. Last week, he picked up the girls from their school. While dropping them home, he came across his two minor friends on the way and asked them to get into the vehicle,” inspector Vitthal Pote of Satara Police Station.

“However, the duo started molesting and harassing the girls inside the van. They also shot the video of their acts and shared the video clip on social media later. Shejul kept that video as his WhatsApp status,” he added.

The incident got here to gentle after two native residents got here throughout the video clip and approached the college authorities to complain about it.

“On Saturday, parents of the girls registered a complaint against the trio. After going through the video clip, Shejul was arrested, while his two minor friends were detained,” Mr Pote added.

A case has been registered below IPC sections 354 (assault or felony drive to girl with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily inflicting harm) and 506 (felony intimidation) and the Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he mentioned, including that additional investigation is on.