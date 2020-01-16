Giuliani associate Lev Parnas says Trump ‘knew what was going on’ with Ukraine

Lev Parnas, an affiliate of President Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani, claimed the president “knew exactly what was going on” as the previous New York mayor sought to get the Ukrainian president to research Joe Biden.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani, or the president. I have no intent, I have no reason to speak to any of these officials,” Parnas mentioned in an interview Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

The Soviet-born Parnas, who has been indicted by federal prosecutors in Manhattan on expenses of violating marketing campaign finance legal guidelines, mentioned the president and Giuliani ensured that he would have entry to prime Ukrainian officers.

“I mean, they have no reason to speak to me. Why would President Zelensky’s inner circle, or Minister Avakov, or all these people, or President Poroshenko meet with me? Who am I? They were told to meet with me,” Parnas mentioned. “And that’s the secret that they’re trying to keep. I was on the ground doing their work.”

Volodymyr Zelensky was elected in April, defeating the incumbent president Petro Poroshenko. Arsen Borysovych is Ukraine’s minister of inside affairs.

The Home voted Dec. 18 to question Trump over his dealings in Ukraine.

The White Home in a press release to NBC Information on Thursday dismissed Parnas’ claims.

“These allegations are being made by a man who is currently out on bail for federal crimes and is desperate to reduce his exposure to prison,” Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham mentioned.

“The facts haven’t changed — the president did nothing wrong and this impeachment, which was manufactured and carried out by the Democrats has been a sham from the start,” she added.

Giuliani, in a press release to MSNBC, denied telling Ukrainian officers that Parnas was appearing on behalf of the president.

“All I can say is the truth. He’s a very sad situation,” the previous mayor mentioned of Parnas.

The impeachment stems from a July telephone name by which Trump referred to as on Zelensky to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 political rival, and his son, Hunter, who had been on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian power firm.

Rudy Giuliani with Lev Parnas in 2018 Getty Photographs

The president has described his name with Zelensky as “perfect” and mentioned he was simply attempting to root out corruption within the nation earlier than releasing hundreds of thousands in US navy assist to Ukraine.

However Parnas, within the interview, mentioned Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine had nothing to do with corruption.

“It was all about Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and Rudy had a personal thing with the Manafort stuff, the Black Ledger. That was another thing they were looking into, but it was never about corruption. It was it strictly about Burisma, which included Hunter Biden and Joe Biden,” Parnas mentioned.

Manafort, Trump’s former marketing campaign chairman, is serving a seven-year jail sentence after being discovered responsible of tax fraud and conspiracy in August 2018 for his work as a lobbyist in Ukraine.

Parnas, who mentioned he’s prepared to cooperate with federal prosecutors and testify in Trump’s impeachment trial, mentioned the strain on Zelensky to announce an investigation into the Bidens went past navy assist.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani told me after, you know meeting with the president at the White House, the message was it wasn’t just military aid, it was all aid,” he mentioned. “Basically their relationships would be sour, that we would stop giving them any kind of aid. Unless there were several demands at that point. The most important was the announcement of the Biden investigation.”

Parnas additionally mentioned Vice President Mike Pence was conscious of Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine and was purported to ship a stern message to Zelensky at his inauguration in Could about saying the investigation.

However he mentioned Pence’s scheduled assembly with Zelensky was referred to as off on the final second when Parnas instructed Giuliani that the Ukrainians had been balking on making the announcement.

“So, I called back and said no-go, and he – I remember Rudy going, OK, they’ll see,” Parnas mentioned. “Basically, the next day, Pence, to my awareness, Trump called up and said, to make sure Pence doesn’t go there.”

Maddow requested if Parnas believed Pence was conscious why his journey was canceled.

“He couldn’t have not known, absolutely,” he mentioned.

Quoting the Home testimony of Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, Parnas mentioned, “everybody was in the loop.”

Marc Brief, Pence’s chief of employees, questioned Parnas’ motivation.

“This is very simple: Lev Parnas is under a multi-count indictment and will say anything to anybody who will listen in hopes of staying out of prison. It’s no surprise that only the liberal media is listening to him,” Brief mentioned.