January 20, 2020 | four:55pm

Rudy Giuliani pal Lev Parnas needs Lawyer Common William Barr off his case, in line with newly filed courtroom paperwork.

“Federal ethics guidelines bar federal employees from participating in matters in which their impartiality could be questioned, including matters in which they were personally involved or about which they have personal knowledge,” reads the letter faxed Monday to the Division of Justice.

Legal professionals for Parnas — who’s accused of injecting international affect into US campaigns — go on to put in writing that Barr should step apart as a result of his proximity to the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The Soviet-born businessman has claimed since his October arrest on marketing campaign finance violations that he was working for Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani — with the data of the President — to dig up dust on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The movement cites references to Barr through the July 25 name between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the August whistle-blower criticism naming him as a “participant in the President’s abuse of power.”

Parnas attorneys Joseph Bondy and Stephanie Schuman additionally blast Barr for inflicting “actual harm” to Parnas, claiming that paperwork seized by prosecutors following his arrest weren’t returned in time for him to adjust to a Congressional subpoena to testify.

He later shared paperwork and the contents of his iPhone with the Home Intelligence Committee.

“Furthermore, prosecutors have, thus far, refused to meet with Mr. Parnas and to receive his information regarding the President” and others, reads the doc.

The Division of Justice didn’t instantly return a request for remark.