January 13, 2020 | three:19pm

Rudy Giuliani pal Lev Parnas, who was indicted for plotting to violate US marketing campaign finance legal guidelines, gave Home impeachment probers images, textual content messages and 1000’s of pages of paperwork, his lawyer mentioned Monday.

Joseph Bondy, Parnas’ legal professional, went to Washington, DC, over the weekend to hand-deliver the contents of an iPhone 11 — which like the opposite proof in his case had been positioned beneath a protected order by a federal decide — to Democratic staffers on the Home Everlasting Subcommittee on Investigations, the lawyer disclosed on Twitter.

Parnas has additionally handed over paperwork, recordings, images, textual content messages on the encrypted messaging utility WhatsApp, and supplies from a Samsung cellphone — and was anticipated to share materials from two different gadgets, an iPad and one other iPhone.

“Earlier this morning, the Court granted our request for a second modification of the protective order. We have conveyed the contents of Lev Parnas’ Samsung phone to HPSCI, and will be working to provide the other materials as soon as possible. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers,” Bondy wrote.

Parnas needs to testify within the hopes of extra lenient remedy in his personal case, by which he allegedly tried to steer overseas money into US elections and conceal the supply.

“After our trip to DC, we worked through the night providing a trove of Lev Parnas’ WhatsApp messages, text messages & images — not under protective order— to #HPSCI, detailing interactions with a number of individuals relevant to the impeachment inquiry. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers,”Bondy mentioned in a second tweet, which was accompanied by a photograph of a grinning Parnas and Trump giving the thumbs-up signal.

Parnas is beneath stress by federal prosecutors who’ve mentioned they are going to doubtless file extra felony costs towards him.

Prosecutors with the US legal professional’s workplace for the Southern District of New York seized greater than a dozen digital gadgets, together with cell telephones, laptops and a tough drive from Parnas and his house when he and his affiliate Igor Fruman have been arrested on Oct. 9 at Dulles Worldwide airport with one-way tickets to Austria.

Lev Parnas with Rudy Giuliani (left) REUTERS

The Soviet-born Parnas, Fruman and two others have been charged with funneling overseas cash into US elections and citing a bogus donor to cover the supply of the money. All 4 have pleaded not responsible.

Home investigators need to know extra about Parnas and Fruman, one other Soviet-born businessman, as a part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The pair helped Giuliani drive the ouster of former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and organize sit-downs for Giuliani with Ukrainian officers as a part of the previous mayor’s effort to dig up filth on Trump rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Since late final month prosecutors have begun turning over Parnas’ supplies extracted from the gadgets, which have been despatched to the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia, to be analyzed.

Bondy additionally known as for Legal professional Basic William Barr to recuse himself from the felony investigation “so that Lev can be properly evaluated as a witness in the impeachment inquiry.”

The calls doubtless included a number of positioned on Parnas’ cellphone to Rep. Devin Nunes, the Home Intelligence Committee’s rating GOP member.

The feds are additionally investigating Giuliani in relation to Parnas and Fruman, a improvement that led Trump’s private lawyer to name them “a–holes.”