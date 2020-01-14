Give credit where it’s due: Pac-12 officials got the championship game right

It was simple to check a dumpster fireplace of a night for the Pac-12 whereby its officers, in control of the championship recreation, produced an outcome-altering gaffe that lowered the convention’s already low fame.

As an alternative, we received the alternative:

We received a well-called recreation with just one occasion of true controversy.

Credit score referee Chris Coyte, his crew (under) and vice chairman of officiating David Coleman, who made the particular assignments.

Referee: Chris Coyte



Umpire: V. Francisco



Linesman: Darryl Johnson



Line decide: Dale Keller



Again decide: Joe Johnston



Discipline decide: Kevin Kieser



Facet decide: Clay Reynard



Middle decide: Jim Wharrie

They did properly — significantly better, for certain, than the SEC officers within the Clemson-Ohio State semifinal.

We’ll give the crew a B whereas acknowledging that in terms of a officiating, an A is unrealistic.

(So our B is de facto extra like an A-.)

However the Hotline wished a second opinion, so we reached out to the parents who run footballzebras, a revered web site dedicated to NCAA and NFL officiating.

Mark Schultz, an assistant editor, supplied this commentary:

“The Pac-12 needed the officials to call a good game tonight and the officials called a great game. Aside from the usual handful of controversies, Coyte’s crew called an outstanding game. Gold stars for all!”

Just a few specifics, from our standpoint:

1. It gained’t be good. By no means is, by no means will probably be.

The secret is to keep away from the egregious calls … the calls that require a pool reporter be despatched to the officers’ lockerroom for an on-the-record clarification … the calls that generate headlines … the calls that grow to be a part of our reminiscence of the sport.

There have been none of these Monday night time.

Nor have been there any cases of miscommunications or procedural errors or interminable replay delays.

Operationally, it was very clean.

2. With egregious calls faraway from the calculation, the whole lot that continues to be is a part of the usual package deal of no-calls and shut calls and missed calls that we see each recreation, each week.

There have been a handful of these Monday, and the Pac-12 crew missed two.

— The lesser of the 2 misses concerned the replay sales space not catching an out-of-bounds on LSU that may have negated an extended acquire on what grew to become a landing drive.

— The higher of the 2 misses was an offensive cross interference penalty on Clemson receiver Tee Higgins that negated a landing when Clemson trailed by 17 within the fourth quarter.

Higgins pushed LSU cornerback Kary Vincent, however Vincent pushed Higgins.

ESPN guidelines professional Invoice LeMonnier thought the PI ought to have been on Vincent — and thus a landing for Clemson that may have positioned the Tigers for a possible rally.

Social media didn’t like the decision.

Dabo Swinney actually didn’t like the decision.

It was controversial, and it was vital. However it didn’t clear the brink for egregious; it wasn’t a name that we’ll be speaking about for days and weeks, that can get tossed within the Pac-12’s face for eternity.

The crew completely received three key calls right:

* The pylon landing by LSU’s Thaddeus Moss

* The focusing on/ejection of Clemson linebacker James Skalski, who clearly used his helmet as a weapon

* The defensive cross interference on LSU that negated an interception.

All three have been spot on.

The Pac-12 crew was lucky in that there have been no ultra-close, change-of-possession cases by which the decision on the sector is mistaken however inconclusive replay angles stop a sales space overturn.

However whereas fortunate, the crew was additionally good.

It was good by the Pac-12’s requirements, and it was good by any requirements.

