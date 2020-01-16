Give Maximum Funds To Fight Pollution In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal To Centre

“Want Centre to grant funds to Punjab and Haryana to fight stubble burning,” Arvind Kejriwal stated.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded the supply of applicable funds within the upcoming Union Price range for combating air pollution in Delhi, with out worrying concerning the Meeting elections to be held within the nationwide capital subsequent month.

“We demand the provision of adequate funds to tackle pollution in Delhi in the Union Budget to be presented on February 1. We also want the Centre to grant funds to Punjab and Haryana for fighting the stubble burning in the states,” Mr Kejriwal stated at a press convention right here.

“I will write a letter to the Centre and ask them to provide as many funds as possible for Delhi as they can without worrying about the elections. We will keep the announcements for the benefit of Delhi separately from the elections,” he stated.

Talking on experiences that different events are in contact with 15 sitting AAP MLAs who’ve been denied tickets, he stated, “All parties will try but they (15 MLAs) are a part of our family and I hope they will remain so.”

The AAP has denied tickets to 15 sitting MLAs, and fielded 46 sitting MLAs.

Elections in Delhi will likely be held on February eight and counting of votes will happen on February 11.