Give Us Police For 2 Days, Will hang Nirbhaya convicts: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia stated he needed to ask Prakash Javadekar why he isn’t taking duty (File)

New Delhi:

“Give us Delhi Police and law-and-order responsibility for two days and we will hang Nirbhaya convicts,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated on Thursday, hitting again on the BJP for holding the AAP authorities liable for the “delay” within the hanging.

Mr Sisodia’s retort got here hours after Union minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the AAP authorities’s “negligence” for the “delay” within the hanging of the 4 convicts, saying it took greater than two-and-a-half years for the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation to present discover to the rapists after the Supreme Court docket rejected their attraction towards the loss of life sentence in 2017.

Terming it “unfortunate” that such a senior member of the Union Cupboard was “lying” on such a delicate matter, the Delhi deputy chief minister stated that he understands that the BJP “does not have issues to raise” within the upcoming polls but it surely doesn’t imply that “they would do politics on such issues”.

“Javadekar ji the police is beneath you, the duty of regulation and order is beneath you, the Residence Ministry is beneath you, the Tihar DG and administration are beneath you and you’re blaming us? Please don”t stoop so low on a delicate difficulty. This can be a clear try to instigate folks,” he stated.

“I want to ask you (Javadekar) why are you not taking responsibility. If you are not able to handle law and order of Delhi, give us Delhi police and law and order responsibility for two days and we will hang Nirbhaya convicts,” Mr Sisodia instructed reporters.

The AAP authorities instructed the Delhi Excessive Court docket on Wednesday that Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) — the 4 convicts within the Nirbhaya gang rape and homicide case — is not going to be hanged on January 22 as scheduled as a result of one among them has moved a mercy plea and in response to the jail guidelines, they can’t be executed until they exhaust all of their treatments beneath the regulation.