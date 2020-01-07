Gladie – “A Pace Far Different”

Cayetana chief Augusta Koch began her personal challenge Gladie a pair years in the past with an EP, Everybody Is Speaking However You , which got here out again in 2018. Now that Cayetana is on an indefinite hiatus as of final yr, Koch is dedicating herself to Gladie full-time.

Subsequent month, she's placing out the group's debut album, Protected Sins , and right this moment she's sharing its lead single, “A Pace Far Different.” The observe gently glides by a sequence of repeated phrases that discover Koch looking for an out: “Will you use my body as a furnace? I dream to be of service, “she sings on one in every of them.

“This song is about feeling trapped by your own limitations and trying desperately to escape them,” Koch mentioned in a press release. “We tried to capture that sensation with the erratic production of the song, in that it focuses mainly around repetitive loops that are meant to mirror the feeling of spiraling.”

Hear beneath.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pray”

02 “When You Leave The Sun”

03 “A Pace Far Different”

04 “Twenty Twenty”

05 “Even At Your Easel”

06 “Cosmic Joke”

07 “Paper Bags”

08 “Overlooking The Lake”

09 “Parlor”

10 “Choose”

Protected Sins is out 2 / 28 through Lame-O Data. Pre-order it right here.