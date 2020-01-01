Glamorous daughter of a Serbian warlord is forced to sing for her cab fare

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Printed: 09:09 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:26 EST, 1 January 2020

The glamorous pop star daughter of Serbian warlord ‘Arkan’ has informed how she was mugged throughout a visit to Paris and needed to serenade the taxi driver with one in every of her hits to get again to her lodge.

Anastasija Raznatovic, daughter of Serbian warlord Zeljko ‘Arkan’ Raznatovic and well-known singer Svetlana ‘Ceca’ Raznatovic, just lately adopted in her mom’s footsteps and launched her personal pop profession.

The singer, 21, was just lately visiting the French capital Paris along with her pal Nevena who revealed they have been robbed on the street.

Anastasija Raznatovic (pictured), the daughter of Serbian warlord Zeljko ‘Arkan’ Raznatovic,has informed how she was mugged throughout a visit to Paris and needed to serenade the taxi driver with one in every of her hits to get again to her lodge

Anastasija Raznatovic, daughter of Serbian warlord Zeljko ‘Arkan’ Raznatovic and well-known singer Svetlana ‘Ceca’ Raznatovic, just lately adopted in her mom’s footsteps and launched her personal pop profession

Anastasija Raznatovic. The taxi driver kindly agreed to drive the 2 mates and even refused money from the pair as soon as they received again to the lodge

Nevena informed native media: ‘We have been in Paris collectively, procuring and sightseeing, after I realised I left my purse behind. In the meantime, as we have been procuring, they mugged Anastasija and she or he was with out her purse too!’

After realising that they had no cash to pay for a taxi again to the lodge, the Serbian singer reportedly informed a cab driver that she was a pop star in her dwelling nation and provided to serenade him all the best way to the lodge as cost.

The taxi driver kindly agreed and even refused money from the pair as soon as they received again to the lodge.

Anastasija, who is usually in comparison with Kim Kardashian, boasts almost one million followers on Instagram

Anastasija launched her debut single ‘Savrseni Par’ (‘The Excellent Couple’) final 12 months and the music video has racked up over 53 million views on YouTube

Her follow-up hit ‘Rane’ was launched in March this 12 months and has reached 62 million views on YouTube

Anastasija launched her debut single ‘Savrseni Par’ (‘The Excellent Couple’) final 12 months and the music video has racked up over 53 million views on YouTube.

Her follow-up hit ‘Rane’ was launched in March this 12 months and has reached 62 million views on YouTube.

Anastasija, who is usually in comparison with Kim Kardashian, boasts almost one million followers on Instagram.

Her glamorous 46-year-old mum ‘Ceca’ is a big star in Serbia, the place she has been recording music since 1988 when she was a youngster.

Mother and father: Anastasija’s mom Svetlana (left) is a Serbian pop star who performs beneath the identify Ceca, whereas her father was feared warlord Arkan (proper)

Her glamorous 46-year-old mum ‘Ceca’ (pictured) is a big star in Serbia, the place she has been recording music since 1988 when she was a youngster

Her dad ‘Arkan’ was the commander of a paramilitary drive within the Yugoslav Wars known as the Serb Volunteer Guard, also called Arkan’s Tigers.

He was later indicted by the United Nations for crimes towards humanity throughout the wars.

He was gunned down in January 2000 in a lodge foyer within the capital metropolis Belgrade earlier than standing trial.

On the time of his demise, there have been three Interpol warrants out for Arkan’s arrest.

Arkan, whose actual identify was Zeljko Raznatovic, based the infamous paramilitary group Arkan’s Tigers – essentially the most feared and brutal unit throughout the ethnic cleaning of Croatians and Bosnian Muslims.

Her dad ‘Arkan’ (pictured) was the commander of a paramilitary drive within the Yugoslav Wars known as the Serb Volunteer Guard, also called Arkan’s Tigers

He was reputed to be one of many few Serbs to be trusted by the tyrant who led the killings, Slobodan Milosevic – however former US negotiator Richard Holbrooke stated in his memoirs that even Milosevic was scared of the warlord.

Arkan recruited fighters from jails and amongst soccer hooligans.

He married Anastasija’s mom in 1995.

Their marriage was branded a ‘Serbian fairytale’ within the nation’s media, with the couple having met whereas Ceca was performing for her soon-to-be husband’s paramilitary group.