Glastonbury announces 2020 Emerging Talent Competition

Glastonbury Competition organisers have introduced this 12 months’s Rising Expertise Competitors.

The annual occasion gives unsigned artists from the UK and Eire an opportunity to compete for a slot on one of many important levels on the pageant.

The winners of the free-to-enter competitors may also be awarded a £5,000 Expertise Improvement prize from PRS Basis to assist take their songwriting and performing to the following stage, whereas the runner up will obtain a £2,500 prize.

Acts from any style can enter the 2020 competitors from 9am on Monday (January 27) till 5pm on February three, by way of the official Glastonbury web site.

Declan McKenna. Credit score: NME

Earlier winners of the competitors lately embrace Declan McKenna, Izzy Bizu and She Drew The Gun. Final 12 months’s victor was Marie White who went on to safe a slot on the Acoustic Stage and has since signed to Decca Data.

Emily Eavis, who was not too long ago introduced as NME’s 2020 Godlike Genius, stated: “It’s at all times such a pleasure to listen to the most recent crop of wonderful, undiscovered music that’s on the market.

“Over the years, the Emerging Talent Competition has helped us to unearth so many incredible artists from across the genres – dozens of whom have been given slots at the Festival. I can’t wait to hear this year’s entries!”

To enter, acts should share a hyperlink to at least one authentic music on SoundCloud, plus a hyperlink to a video of themselves performing dwell.

As soon as the entries are in, a panel of 30 of the UK’s finest music bloggers will assist compile a longlist.

The longlist will then be whittled all the way down to a shortlist of eight artists by judges together with Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis.

Glastonbury 2020 will happen from June 24-28, with Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney already introduced as headliners. Diana Ross will fill the Sunday legends slot.