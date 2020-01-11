Glastonbury must reduce noise levels for 2020, according to council report

A neighborhood council report has recognized 9 methods by which Glastonbury Competition 2020 wants to enhance on earlier years’ occasions, together with late night time noise ranges and public well being and security.

Mendip District Council, who’re chargeable for the licensing of the pageant to make sure the well being and security of attendees, have printed a “de-brief report” how efficiently the occasion was managed in 2019, and discussing potential enhancements, SomersetLive studies.

Claire Malcolmson, the council’s group supervisor for group well being, stated it was essential to ensure the occasion works to the advantage of the area people in addition to festival-goers. “The Glastonbury Competition has a worldwide status – and as such it signifies that we’ve an enormous accountability in making certain that it undertakes its statutory duties.

“The purpose of the licence, the licensing objectives and other legislation is to ensure event organisers provide a safe event whilst minimising disruption and nuisance to the local community.”

Though council stated the 2019 pageant had been typically “well-planned and -managed,” with a lot of the modifications proposed in 2017 being efficiently applied, there have been nonetheless a number of areas of potential enchancment: alcohol, bars and taxi provision; tenting capability; crowd security; meals security and hygiene; common well being and security; noise and nuisance; bathrooms and sanitation; safety checks; and water provide.

One of the detailed focus factors was as regards to noise ranges, notably as a complete of 37 noise complaints had been made through the 2019 pageant – greater than each of the 2 earlier festivals. The council has stated extra have to be achieved to stop “low frequency noise propagation” (i.e. bass) from changing into an issue, notably after curfew.

Final week (January 5), it was reported that Glastonbury 2020 might get even larger, with plans underway to extend the capability of the pageant this June.

Whereas an enormous 203,000 attended the legendary occasion in 2019 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, SomersetLive studies that the native council have confirmed that plans are being reviewed to permit for 1000’s extra in to the 50th anniversary of the pageant this summer time – with additional tenting provisions presently underneath dialogue.

The tenting can be each on and off website, with a public session is about start within the coming months. This comes after Mendip Metropolis Council had already allowed Glastonbury permission to permit some 210,000 punters in 2020.

Glastonbury 2020 will happen from June 24-28, with Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney already introduced as headliners, together with Diana Ross already confirmed to fill the Sunday legends slot.