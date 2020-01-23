Glen leads Basalt to 55-40 victory over Vail Christian

Vail Christian couldn’t overcome Basalt in 55-40 loss on Wednesday.

Taylor Glen lead Basalt with 14 factors scored whereas additionally recording 5 rebounds and three assists. Riley Webb and Gracie Reardon additionally had strong outings contributing 13 factors and 10 factors, respectively.

Subsequent up for every workforce, Vail Christian will play host to Hotchkiss, whereas Basalt will journey to play Gunnison.

Vail Christian has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



