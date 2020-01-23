News

Glen leads Basalt to 55-40 victory over Vail Christian

January 24, 2020
Vail Christian couldn’t overcome Basalt in 55-40 loss on Wednesday.

Taylor Glen lead Basalt with 14 factors scored whereas additionally recording 5 rebounds and three assists. Riley Webb and Gracie Reardon additionally had strong outings contributing 13 factors and 10 factors, respectively.

Subsequent up for every workforce, Vail Christian will play host to Hotchkiss, whereas Basalt will journey to play Gunnison.

Vail Christian has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.

This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is accessible.

