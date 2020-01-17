January 17, 2020 | 12:52pm

Two Common Motors engineers turned Kentucky streets into their very own private racetrack — reaching speeds as much as 120 mph in new 2020 Corvette Stingrays as a part of a stunt that earned them dashing tickets, state police stated.

Alexander Thim, 27, and Mark Derkatz, 30, have been pulled over after racing on Jan. eight in Bowling Inexperienced, the place GM has an meeting plant that manufactures the brand new sports activities automotive beginning at $58,000 and different automobiles, based on an arrest report obtained by the Louisville Courier Journal.

Thim, who was driving a crimson Corvette, reached a high velocity of 120 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on Lovers Lane, whereas Derkatz apparently lagged barely behind at a clocked velocity of 100 mph in a proper lane, police stated.

An unidentified driver was additionally behind the wheel of a 3rd Corvette, which was blue, however that individual didn’t participate within the unlawful avenue race, police stated.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Chevrolet

The boys advised investigators that they have been GM workers who visited Cue Time Cocktails and Billiards earlier that night. A breath take a look at detected the odor of alcohol on Thim and Derkatz, however neither was cited for driving beneath the affect, court docket data present.

The three Stingrays have been “test vehicles,” WBKO reported.

“Safety remains our overriding priority at General Motors,” the corporate advised the station in an announcement. “We have no further comment.”

Vehicle Journal recognized the rides as 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 prototypes — or automobiles that want a “racetrack” to completely exhibit their potential. In October, one C8 was clocked going from zero to 60 mph in simply 2.eight seconds throughout a 11.1-second quarter mile at 123 mph, Motor Development reported.

Thim and Derkatz, in the meantime, usually are not United Vehicle Employees union members, labor officers advised the station.

Thim, a three-year GM worker, labored for the corporate till earlier this month as a part of its chassis/powertrain decision crew for the 2020 Corvette, based on his LinkedIn profile.

Derkatz, who joined GM in 2016, is the co-chair of the Corvette’s electrical subject decision crew, his LinkedIn profile states.

The pair, who appeared in court docket final week, was charged with racing a motorcar on a public freeway, reckless driving and dashing 26 mph over the velocity restrict or larger. They have been launched after posting bail and are due again in court docket on Feb, 18, the Courier Journal reported.