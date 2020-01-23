GMB Ben Shephard shows off his colour-coordinated underwear

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

Printed: 06:17 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:17 EST, 23 January 2020

Ben Shephard impressed viewers along with his ‘sensible’ organisation when he confirmed off his colour-coordinated drawers on Good Morning Britain.

The presenter, 45, supplied a peek inside his wardrobe and revealed that his underwear, socks and t-shirts are all stored in neatly sorted rows.

Fellow presenters Susanna Reid, 49, and Kate Garraway, 52, have been left marveling at his tidiness, whereas viewers praised his organisation.

Ben Shephard impressed viewers – and co-presenter Susanna Reid (pictured) along with his ‘sensible’ organisation when he confirmed off his colour-coordinated drawers on Good Morning Britain

The presenter, 45, supplied a peek inside his wardrobe and revealed that his underwear (left), socks and t-shirts (proper) are all stored in neatly sorted rows

One tweeted: ‘Sensible, precisely what I do.’ One other posted: ‘@MarieKondo by any likelihood?’

And one lady declared Shephard her ‘dream man’ based mostly on his glorious housekeeping abilities.

Viewers marveled at his neatly stored drawers, saying they have been ‘sensible’ and ‘effectively organised’

In the meantime one similarly-minded viewer shared his tip for holding drawers in ship-shape, tweeting: ‘I take advantage of the Rest room roll tube in my drawer to place my socks in so all of them stand upright and tidy. No unfastened socks this manner.’

Nonetheless others have been put-off by the extent of tidiness. One tweeted: ‘I could not reside with that, it denotes that every part is orderly and tidy and that he goes round making certain it’s.’

In the meantime one similarly-minded viewer shared his tip for holding drawers in ship-shape

Talking concerning the behavior, Shephard defined it makes it simpler to prepare within the morning.

‘You’ve got simply bought to be organised, he mentioned. ‘Very first thing within the morning, you need to seize a pair of pants, you need to seize a pair of socks and also you need to get away.’

Requested whether or not his spouse Annie was behind the organisation, Shephard insisted it’s him and that he retains the ‘hanging area organised too’.