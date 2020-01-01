GMRC Recruitment 2020: Recruitment for the posts of Manager and Assistant Manager in Gujarat Metro

Gujarat Metro Rail Company Restricted (GMRC) has made the entire of supervisor, assistant supervisor and government 07 goes to fill the posts. These appointments will probably be on a contractual foundation for 3 to 5 years. GMRC has sought purposes from certified candidates to fill these posts. Final date for on-line utility 17 is January 2020.

Description of posts

Supervisor (Finance & Accounts), Submit: 01

Eligibility: Candidates ought to be a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Value Accountants of India.

– Should have seven to 9 years of working expertise within the area associated to direct tax, oblique tax provision, compliance with accounting customary necessities, preparation of funds within the group implementing infrastructure undertaking and so on.

Age Restrict: Most 38 years.

Pay Scale: 60, 000 to 1, 80,000 Rupees.

Assistant Supervisor (Finance & Accounts), Submit: 01

Eligibility: Candidates ought to be a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Value Accountants of India. Or

Should have MBA (Finance) diploma from acknowledged institute.

– Should have at the least 5 years of working expertise within the area associated to direct tax, oblique tax provision, preparation of funds in a corporation implementing infrastructure undertaking, and so on.

Age Restrict: Most 30 years.

Pay Scale: 50, 000 to 1, 60,000 Rupees.

Senior Govt (Finance & Accounts), Submit: 02

Qualification: Ought to have MBA (Finance) diploma from acknowledged institute. After taking the diploma, one ought to have at the least three years of working expertise within the related area.

– Data of SAP and Fico software program is critical.

Age Restrict: Most 28 years.

Pay Scale: 35, 000 to 1, 10,000 Rupees.

Supervisor (HR), Submit: 01

Eligibility: Ought to have MBA diploma with minimal 60 proportion in Human Useful resource from acknowledged institute.

Candidates will need to have handed MBA in a single try solely. Additionally ought to have at the least 9 years of working expertise within the related area.

– Candidates who’ve completed MBA (HR) after doing their commencement from legislation topic will get precedence.

Age Restrict: Most 38 years.

Pay Scale: 60, 000 to 1, 80,000 Rupees.

Supervisor (HR), Submit: 02

Qualification: An MBA diploma with minimal 60 proportion marks in Human Useful resource from a acknowledged establishment.

Candidates will need to have handed MBA in a single try solely. Additionally ought to have at the least 5 years working expertise within the related area.

– Candidates who’ve labored in authorities firms, PSUs and so on. will get precedence. These with expertise in SAP (HCM) and ePri bundle will get choice.

Age Restrict: Most 30 years.

Pay Scale: 50, 000 to 1, 60,000 Rupees.

Choice Course of

– Candidates will probably be shortlisted primarily based on CV, expertise and educational paperwork.

– Shortlisted candidates will probably be chosen on the idea of their efficiency within the interview.

utility process

Go to GMRC's web site www.gujaratmetrorail.com.

– Click on on the Careers tab on the high of the homepage.

– As quickly as you do that, you will note a hyperlink to RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION FOR VARIOUS POSTS IN F&A AND HR.

– To see the commercial of this recruitment for detailed recruitment notification please click on right here and examine the eligibility.

To use, click on on the given APPLY ONLINE POST hyperlink there and fill all the data requested and submit it.

Necessary Dates

Final date for on-line utility: 17 January 2020

Extra info right here

www.gujaratmetrorail.com

