‘Go to Pakistan:’ BJP workers clash with women students outside Bengaluru’s Jyoti Nivas college over pro-CAA banner

Conflict between BJP staff and college students of Jyoti Nivas Faculty, Bengaluru. Video seize.

Amid nationwide uproar towards the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) violence, a heated scuffle broke out between ladies college students of Bengaluru’s Jyoti Nivas Faculty and a bunch of BJP staff.

Following the incident, a video surfaced on the web the place the BJP staff heckled the feminine college students calling them ‘anti-national’ and ‘uneducated’ for not signing on a pro-CAA banner. The feminine college students even opposed the BJP staff from placing up the banner exterior the school wall.

What precisely occurred at Jyoti Nivas Faculty?

Based on the scholars, as they had been stepping exterior the school round three pm on Wednesday, January eight, they observed a bunch of individuals approaching the JNC gate with an enormous banner which learn ‘India Helps CAA.’ There have been at the very least 10-15 BJP staff who had been finishing up a signature marketing campaign asking locals and the feminine college students to signal on it.

Few college students who had been fearful signed the banner and the remaining opposed this step as the employees had been placing it up with out the school’s administrations permission. The BJP staff then pursued the scholars to signal the banners no matter their opinion.

A number of movies & pictures of outdoor #JyotiNivascollege are being circulated on social media. MLA (@RLR_BTM) & I’ve spoken to cops and the Prinicipal of about this incident.Spoke to @DCPSEBCP and he or she stated that Koramangala cops went there instantly & they’re picketing even now. pic.twitter.com/KW1WTTMi4u — Sowmya Reddy (@Sowmyareddyr) January eight, 2020

‘You aren’t Indians’

Because the argument escalated, one of many staff shouted on the feminine college students saying, “You are not concerned about citizenship, you are concerned about yourself… you are not Indians.”

When the scholars advised them that they cannot put up the banner exterior the school with out the permission of the administration, the employees argued, “Students are not the owners of the college and only the owner can only object to the banner being stuck to the wall.”

Few members of the school administration additionally got here and engaged in a dialogue with them. The employees didn’t comply with take down the banner. After which the scholars began chanting slogans towards the BJP staff “revoke CAA”. In response, the employees began shouting “go to Pakistan”

‘Earlier than taking down the banner, BJP staff clicked selfie with it’

The police had been finally known as they usually dispersed the group. One of many JNC college students alleged that the BJP staff had been nonetheless standing exterior the school even after the entire incident and clicked a number of selfies in entrance of the banner earlier than eradicating it.

Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy took to her Twitter account and shared the video stating, “A few videos & photos of outside Jyoti Nivas college are being circulated on social media. MLA Ramalinga Reddy & I have spoken to cops and the Principal about this incident. Spoke to DCP South East Isha Panth and she said that Koramangala cops went there immediately & they are picketing even now.”

The faculty administration is but to concern a press release on the incident.