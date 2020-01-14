GO to shrink number of free commuter parking spots?

GO Transit is contemplating rising the proportion of paid reserved commuter parking spots, Metrolinx spokesman Anne Marie Aikins says.

Such a transfer would very seemingly imply fewer free spots for GO Transit practice commuters.

“Nothing is happening immediately as a plan has not been approved,” Aikins stated in an electronic mail Tuesday. “We currently have 77,000 parking spots across the region and less than 10% are paid reserved spots ($98 per month).”

The Globe and Mail reported Tuesday that inner Metrolinx paperwork present the provincial transportation company is wanting on the conversion of tens of 1000’s of current free commuter parking areas to paid spots at its rails stations.

One of many choices out there to GO Transit is to “very gradually” improve the proportion of reserved spots, however nothing has been finalized, Aikins stated.

“We know many GO Transit customers have a challenge finding parking in our lots, and building more and more parking is not economical or good for the environment,” she stated. “GO ridership is increasing — that’s good, very good — but unfortunately GO parking is at capacity at a quarter of our stations.”

Metrolinx desires to maintain transit prices inexpensive, and is working with municipalities on different choices to get to GO trains resembling native transit, biking, strolling, ridesharing and carpooling, she stated.

