Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 43 Posts

Goa Shipyard Restricted has a complete of Assistant Supervisor, Workplace Assistant, Mechanic, Marine Fitter, Welder and so forth. 43 Functions are invited from certified Indian residents to fill the posts. Candidates must apply on-line for these posts. The final date to use 04 is February. Crammed utility type at fastened deal with 15 February 2020 Ought to attain

Description of posts

Deputy Common Supervisor, Publish: 01 (OBC)

Qualification: B. Tech or BE diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Manufacturing / Electrical / Electronics / Instrumentation / Naval Structure. Ought to have 13 years of labor expertise within the subject of shipbuilding or ship restore.

Age Restrict: Most 47 years

pay scale: 80,000 to 2, 20, 000 Rupees.

Assistant Supervisor (Industrial), Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: B. Tech or BE diploma in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Naval Structure from acknowledged institute. Additionally, there needs to be a two-year Publish Graduate Diploma in Administration. Have expertise of no less than one yr of labor within the related subject.

Age Restrict: Most 30 Years

Pay Scale: 40, 000 to 1, 40, 000 Rupees.

Workplace Assistant, Publish: 03 (ST: 02)

Qualification: Commencement diploma in any self-discipline from acknowledged institute. Even have carried out one yr certificates course in pc utility.

– BCA / B.Sc Candidates with these pc levels don’t want a certificates course. Typing velocity 30 is the phrase per minute.

Ought to have one yr working expertise within the related subject.

Age Restrict: Most 38 Years

Pay Scale: 15, 600 to 57,500 Rupees.

Workplace Assistant (Finance), Publish: 04 (Unreserved 01))

Qualification: Qualification: Commencement in Commerce topic from acknowledged institute. Even have carried out one yr certificates course in pc utility.

Typing velocity 30 should be phrases per minute. One yr expertise in associated subject.

Age Restrict: Most 33 Years

Pay Scale: 15, 600 to 57,500 Rupees.

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic, Publish: 02 (Unreserved)

Eligibility: ITI in Refrigeration or AC Mechanic Commerce from an institute acknowledged by the Central or State Governments. Additionally, two years coaching in associated subject or two years working expertise.

Age Restrict: Most 33 years.

Pay Scale: 15, 100 53, 000 Rupees.

Electrical Mechanic, Designation: 02 (Unreserved 01))

Eligibility: 10 from an establishment acknowledged by the Central or State Governments with the passing Ought to have ITI in Electrical commerce. Additionally, two years coaching or working expertise in associated trades can be required.

Age Restrict: Most 33 Years

Pay Scale: 15, 100 53, 000 Rupees.

EOT Crane Operator, Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Eligibility: Will need to have handed minimal 10. Additionally, no less than two years of coaching in associated subject or two years of working expertise.

Age Restrict: Most 33 years.

Pay Scale: 14, 600 to 48,500 Rupees.

Wireman, Publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Eligibility: Will need to have handed minimal 10. Additionally, no less than two years of coaching in associated subject or two years of working expertise.

Age Restrict: Most 33 years.

Pay Scale: 14, 600 to 48,500 Rupees.

Machinist, Designation: 02 (Unreserved)

Eligibility: ITI needs to be in machinist commerce from an institute acknowledged by the Central or State Governments.

Age Restrict: Most 33 Years

Pay Scale: 15, 100 53, 000 Rupees.

Marine Fitter, Publish: 12 (Unreserved: 04)

Eligibility: ITI needs to be in Fitter / Common Fitter / Marine Fitter commerce from an institute acknowledged by the Central or State Governments.

Age Restrict: Most 33 Years

Pay Scale: 15, 100 53, 000 Rupees.

Pipe Fitter, Designation: 04 (Unreserved 03))

Eligibility: ITI needs to be in Fitter / Common Fitter / Pipe Fitter commerce from an institute acknowledged by the Central or State Governments.

Age Restrict: Most 33 Years

Pay Scale: 15, 100 53, 000 Rupees.

Welder, Designation: 09 ( Unreserved 06)

Eligibility: ITI needs to be in welder commerce from an institute acknowledged by Central or State Governments.

Age Restrict: Most 33 Years

Pay Scale: 15, 100 53, 000 Rupees.

Discover: Age Calculation 30 November 2019

Within the age restrict, three years for OBC, 5 years for SC / ST and disabled individuals 10 Yr low cost will probably be accessible.

– There’s a provision of exemption for ex-servicemen additionally as per guidelines.

– Candidates can apply for a couple of put up. Functions need to be carried out individually.

Software charge: For Deputy Common Supervisor and Assistant Supervisor 500 Rs. For the remaining posts 200 Rs.

– Fee is to be made via demand draft. Demand drops needs to be made within the identify of Goa Shipyard Restricted.

On the again of the demand draft, write your utility quantity / job registration quantity, identify, cellular quantity and the identify of the put up utilized for.

Choice Course of

Candidates will probably be chosen on the idea of their efficiency in written check and interview.

– Solely interview will probably be carried out for choice to the put up of Deputy Common Supervisor and Assistant Supervisor.

utility process

– Go to Goa Shipyard Restricted web site www.goashipyard.in.

– Click on on the advertisment hyperlink within the dropdown menu of the careers tab given on the house web page. After this Commercial no 02 / 2019 Click on the hyperlink.

As quickly as that is carried out, the recruitment commercial will open in PDF format. Learn it rigorously and examine your eligibility.

– To use on-line, click on on the GSL Carriers hyperlink given within the dropdown menu of careers tab.

– A brand new web page will open as you achieve this. Click on the Apply now button under the put up for which you must apply.

– After this the applying type will open. Fill all the data sought and observe the instructions.

– Add scan copy of passport dimension picture and signature. Lastly click on on submit button.

– Take a printout of the crammed utility type and ship it to the designated deal with together with the demand paperwork and demand draft of the applying charge.

Software sending deal with

Common Supervisor (HR&A), HR Division, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Bhawan, Goa Shipyard Restricted, Vasco-de-Gama, Goa – 403802

Necessary dates

Final date for on-line utility: 04 February 2020 (night time 11.59 until)

Final date for reaching the crammed utility: 15 February 2020 (Until 5 pm)

Extra data right here

Web site: www.goashipyard.in