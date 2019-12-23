GoAir Cancels 18 Domestic Flights Across Country, Including Major Cities

GoAir mentioned it has initiated all attainable steps to minimise inconvenience to the passengers (File)

Mumbai:

GoAir has cancelled 18 home flights from cities together with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Patna as a consequence of non-availability of plane and ample cockpit crew, a supply mentioned.

The finances provider has reported a collection of incidents involving engine glitches, primarily in its A320 Neo planes, which has resulted in non-availability of a few of such planes for operations, the supply mentioned.

“GoAir has cancelled flights 18 flights from Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru, Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Patna, Indore and Kolkata on Monday. The cancellations have come as the airline is facing both aircraft and crew problem,” the supply mentioned.

GoAir, nonetheless, in an announcement mentioned that the disruption in providers was on account of protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) coupled with the obligation norms of the working crew.

However the airline didn’t specify the variety of cancelled flights on Monday.

“A combination of factors such as inclement weather, low visibility and anti-CAA protests in certain parts of the country have disrupted multiple flights across GoAir’s network. This was further aggravated with flight duty time limitations (FDTL) of the crew,” a GoAir spokesperson mentioned in an announcement to PTI.

The abrupt cancellations of their flights are inflicting loads of inconvenience to passengers.

“GoAir texted me at 1.43 am for a flight at 4.55 am and ”informs” me that my flight is cancelled… and says they will contact me within 24 hours… What am I to do till then?? Helpline no one answers!!,” tweeted a passenger.

The airline, nonetheless, mentioned it has initiated all attainable steps to minimise inconvenience to the passengers.

“Alternate flight arrangements are being explored to minimise the impact. Free cancellation and re-booking options have been offered to all those affected,” the spokesperson added within the assertion.