GoAir Cancels 19 Flights Due To Shortage Of Aircraft, Pilots: Report

Mumbai:

GoAir suspended a few of its providers for the second consecutive day on Tuesday because it cancelled 19 flights throughout locations, leaving 1000’s of passengers stranded, a supply stated.

“GoAir has cancelled 19 flights today as it grapples with shortage of aircraft and pilots,” a supply instructed information company PTI.

The Mumbai-headquartered airline had cancelled 21 flights on Monday, because of non-availability of a few of the plane and insufficient working crew. The corporate had, nonetheless, attributed the non-operations of those flights to protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act, climate and the obligation norms for crew amongst others.

GoAir operates over 200 flights per day to home and worldwide locations with a fleet of 57 plane.

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Patna and Lucknow are among the many cities the place these flights have been cancelled. The airline administration, nonetheless, has not responded to queries.

GoAir has reported a sequence of mid-air incidents of engine glitches, resulting in the grounding of planes with such engines.

On Monday, the airline was compelled to floor an A320 airplane, which needed to land in Guwahati shortly after departing for Kolkata following the pilot detecting a “minor” technical downside.

On Sunday additionally, GoAir’s flight from Mumbai to Chandigarh was diverted because of a technical snag.