GoAir Cancels Flights Due To Delayed Aircraft Delivery

New Delhi:

Funds service GoAir cancelled a number of flights on Wednesday as a result of delayed supply of plane and grounding of two planes over upkeep points, leaving a number of passengers stranded.

In keeping with trade sources, delay in aircraft supply and upkeep work on two plane have been main issue behind cancellations. The airline has been cancelling over 15 home flights for the previous few days.

Different components, like inclement climate, low visibility and anti-CAA protests in sure components of the nation, have additionally aggravated the state of affairs for the airline.

Delay in arrival of crew at airports as a result of protests additionally precipitated lapse of their flight obligation time limitation (FDTL). The FDTL mandates a most of eight hours for the air crew.

