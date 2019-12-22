GoAir Flight Returns To Mumbai Due To “Technical Snag”

After the flip again, the plane landed safely on the Mumbai airport (Representational)

Mumbai:

A Chandigarh-bound GoAir flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Worldwide Airport was diverted again to the town on Sunday inside minutes of its departure on account of a technical snag, a supply mentioned.

The plane, a Pratt&Whitney engine-powered Airbus A320 Neo, nonetheless, landed safely and was grounded for inspection, GoAir mentioned in a press release.

The airline additionally mentioned there have been 169 passengers on-board.

“GoAir flight G8 2506 from Mumbai to Chandigarh did an air turn back to Mumbai due to a technical glitch,” GoAir mentioned within the assertion.

It mentioned after the flip again, the plane landed safely on the Mumbai airport, including, “The aircraft is being inspected and rectified by GoAir engineering team.”

“The A320 Neo plane with registration number VT-WJE returned within minutes of its take-off for Chandigarh from the Mumbai airport at 5.52 pm,” the supply mentioned.

GoAir mentioned it was exploring various preparations to fly the stranded passengers to their vacation spot.