GoAir Plane Returns To Guwahati Airport Within Minutes Of Take Off

A GoAir aircraft needed to return to the Guwahati airport inside minutes of take off (representational picture)

Guwahati:

A GoAir aircraft needed to return to the Guwahati airport in Assam on Monday inside minutes of take off after a technical snag was detected, officers mentioned.

GoAir flight GOW 546 took off from Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Worldwide Airport at 11.17 am for Kolkata, an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Quickly the pilot requested for a return after a minor technical snag was detected and the aircraft safely landed again at 11.29 am with 132 passengers and 7 crew members on board, the official mentioned.

The plane has been grounded and a call over it flying once more might be taken by the Directorate Basic of Civil Aviation (DGCA), he added.

