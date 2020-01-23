GoAir Suspends Some Flights Over Delay In Aircraft, Engine Deliveries

A320 neos in its fleet have been dealing with issues with P&W engines (File)

Mumbai:

Funds service GoAir on Thursday introduced short-term suspension of “certain flights” as there shall be delay in supply of plane by Airbus and engines by Pratt & Whitney.

Some scheduled flights in addition to these for which ticket gross sales are open can be affected, the service mentioned.

Particulars concerning the variety of flights that might be impacted weren’t disclosed.

In November and December, the airline had cancelled dozens of flights attributable to delay in plane deliveries and non-availability of engines.

A320 neos in its fleet have been dealing with issues with P&W engines.

Within the final 4 weeks, the service mentioned, it has gone via unplanned grounding of plane, which have been supporting its present operation of fleet.

“Now, we’ve got been knowledgeable by our enterprise companions Airbus and Pratt & Whitney of their incapability to ship beforehand promised plane and engines via March 9, 2020, which might be required to help our present progress.

“Because of this, we’ve got been pressured to quickly droop sure flights which might be a part of our community, schedule and open on the market,” it mentioned in an announcement.

At present, the airline operates greater than 325 day by day flights and has round 60 planes in its fleet. Majority of the plane are A320 neos.

“GoAir is a valued buyer of Airbus and we’re pleased with our relation. Airbus is supporting the engine maker to keep up the schedule for engine deliveries and help GoAir”s clean operations,” an Airbus spokesperson mentioned.