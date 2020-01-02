Goal drought is not eating away at Leafs’ Rielly

WINNIPEG — Three objectives in 41 video games, on tempo for six.

This after Morgan Rielly scored a career-high 20 final season.

The 25-year-old defenceman isn’t mendacity awake at evening questioning when he’s going to attain once more.

“It’s a good work environment, we feel good around each other, and as an individual it’s important to keep the big picture in mind,” Rielly stated. “Wins are more important than anything else. I don’t really care about what anyone else has to say. I feel good.”

Rielly has not scored since Oct. 25, a span of 29 video games, his longest run and not using a aim since he went 32 video games in 2016-17 with out scoring.

Strictly on the scoresheet, Rielly’s offensive worth has been obvious. His 22 assists are second on the Leafs, 5 fewer than chief Mitch Marner and yet one more than Auston Matthews.

Rielly stated he has not discovered a giant adjustment in taking part in with the offensive-minded Tyson Barrie after skating alongside regular veteran Ron Hainsey in earlier seasons.

“There’s not a huge difference, to be honest,” Rielly stated. “The goal is the same — break out quick, move pucks, don’t get scored on. I think we can do a better job of it.”