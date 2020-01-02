Goat yoga, “Harry Potter” at the Colorado Symphony and more things to do in Denver this weekend

This weekend, the Colorado Symphony will carry out the rating to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1” reside at Boettcher Live performance Corridor. (Supplied by the Colorado Symphony)

The Colorado Symphony will get magical

Friday-Sunday. When John Williams composed the rating to the “Harry Potter” movies, he created what would turn out to be one of the vital iconic film soundtracks of the 21st century — and because of the Harry Potter Movie Live performance Collection, you may expertise Williams’ rating reside with out having to determine that entire Platform 9¾ scenario. This weekend, the Colorado Symphony will carry out the rating to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1” reside whereas the film screens on 4 20-foot-tall screens above the performers, which implies all 2,700 seats inside Boettcher Live performance Corridor ought to have the proper view of the second-to-last Harry Potter movie. Professional tip: Stick round for the credit. Tickets for the all-ages reveals (7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday) run $15-$94. coloradosymphony.org

Barnyard health

Saturday. OK, so your New 12 months’s decision is to train extra. However why not get in some cute animal fraternization on the identical time? Head to Diebolt Brewing on Jan. Four for a 45-minute goat yoga class, adopted by 15 minutes of straight-up hanging out with little goats. It’s cute, it’s wholesome and simply consider all of the selfie alternatives. Tickets are $30 and if it’s essential lease a mat, it’ll be one other $5. Lessons are at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and a couple of p.m. rockymountaingoatyoga.com

Free museum enjoyable

Numerous dates. If the vacations left you a bit gentle within the pockets, you may soak up just a little tradition this weekend for $zero because of free days. Admission to the Denver Artwork Museum (excluding the present Monet exhibition) and Heritage Nice Arts Guild of Arapahoe County will likely be free on Saturday, Jan. Four, whereas the Museum of Boulder provides free admission Sunday, Jan. 5. The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is free on Monday, Jan. 6, too. See a listing of different museum free days at scfd.org.

Decision Rush

Sunday. The fitness center will likely be awfully crowded this weekend, so why not hit the streets? At eight a.m. on Jan. 5, head to Central Park in Denver for Decision Rush, a family-friendly New 12 months’s-themed 5K, 10Ok and one-mile run. It’ll set you again $38 per particular person to register till Jan. three, and $45 to register throughout packet pick-up (1-Four p.m. Saturday, Jan. Four at Pure Grocers in RiNo) or on race day; for youths 12 and beneath, it’s $18-24. There will likely be free photographs, ample costumes and family-friendly post-race enjoyable. bodiesracecompany.com/denver/resolution-rush

