God Eater 3 Version 2.30 coming 16th January

Nintendo Change
By My Nintendo Information Admin
Go away a Remark on God Eater three Model 2.30 coming 16th January
Bandai Namco has introduced this morning that there’s a brand new replace coming to God Eater three on the 16th of January. The replace will deliver the sport to Model 2.30 and can embody the next options:
- New episode
- New Aragami species
- Swimming costumes
- Stability changes
- New BGM added to the Jukebox
Supply / Through
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...