News

God Eater 3 Version 2.30 coming 16th January

December 27, 2019
1 Min Read

Nintendo Change

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

Go away a Remark on God Eater three Model 2.30 coming 16th January

Bandai Namco has introduced this morning that there’s a brand new replace coming to God Eater three on the 16th of January. The replace will convey the sport to Model 2.30 and can embrace the next options:

  • New episode
  • New Aragami species
  • Swimming costumes
  • Stability changes
  • New BGM added to the Jukebox

Supply / By way of

Go away a Reply

Please log in utilizing one in every of these strategies to publish your remark:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You’re commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You’re commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment