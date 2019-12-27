God Eater 3 Version 2.30 coming 16th January

Go away a Remark on God Eater three Model 2.30 coming 16th January

Bandai Namco has introduced this morning that there’s a brand new replace coming to God Eater three on the 16th of January. The replace will convey the sport to Model 2.30 and can embrace the next options:

New episode

New Aragami species

Swimming costumes

Stability changes

New BGM added to the Jukebox

