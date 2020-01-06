God is coming to Lucifer season 5, setting up a divine family reunion

To make the upcoming remaining season of the present epic in each manner, Dennis Haysbert is becoming a member of Lucifer as God.

We’ve heard him converse earlier than (all due to Neil Gaiman), however this time round, God is able to make a season-long look in Lucifer like a boss.

In response to Leisure Weekly, the Satan goes to satisfy his father, the almighty God, nose to nose within the finale of Lucifer. Dennis Haysbert, final noticed in Netflix’s Secret Obsession, was reportedly showrunner Joe Henderson’s first selection for the function, and Haysbert has been forged to play God within the remaining season of the Netflix unique sequence.

Now, aside from witnessing a 24 reunion on the set, Lucifans can anticipate a divine household reunion of Lucifer, Amenadiel and God. Whereas we don’t know the plot particulars but for certain, the drama goes to be wealthy on this one and we’re right here for the tea.

That being mentioned (spoilers forward!), final we noticed our Lucifer, he was on his manner again to hell as Chloe sobbed. Will Lucifer return to earth for Chloe or will one thing else drive him to come back again? Solely time will inform.

Lucifer season 5, the final one ever, goes to launch later this yr and Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, Rachael Harris and Aimee Garcia together with Tom Ellis are believed to return to renew their roles. The precise launch date is but to be revealed by Netflix.

What we do know presently is the upcoming season will include 16 episodes, break up into two components. The streaming website will first air eight episodes, after which the remainder after a break, which if you concentrate on it, can function the season 6 followers have been asking for.

And, there’s going to be music! Tom Ellis took to his Instagram to share a clip and has revealed that the entire forged had a good time taking pictures the episode. Try the video beneath:

The total episode goes to be in black and white, set within the 1940s! Together with the satan, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Lauren German are confirmed to be part of the musical. All of them, nonetheless, won’t be taking part in their characters. The episode will happen in an alternate universe.

Are you prepared for all hell to interrupt free as you cry? We are able to hardly wait! Watch this area for extra updates on Lucifer season 5!