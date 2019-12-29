‘God no! God no!’ Report reveals final seconds before Newport Beach copter crash

Seconds earlier than a helicopter crashed in a Newport Seaside neighborhood two years in the past and killed three folks on board, the pilot apologized to his passengers that “something’s wrong” earlier than saying he may in all probability “save it,” in response to a brand new report.

The Nationwide Transportation Security Board’s Dec. 10 report doesn’t clarify what the pilot could have meant, nor does it give a cause for the crash, apart from “loss of control in flight.” However the report does embody harrowing particulars concerning the flight’s closing moments from the only real survivor of the crash.

“I remember looking straight down between my legs through the glass at the ground rushing toward us and saying, ‘God no! God no! No God! No God!’ and instinctively preparing for impact,” the surviving male passenger wrote to investigators.

The crash killed pilot Joseph Anthony “Pepe” Tena, 60, and passengers Kimberly Lynne Watzman, 45, and Brian Reichelt, 56. The lone survivor was critically harm, and one particular person on the bottom suffered minor accidents.

The 4 occupants of the Robinson R44 Clipper I helicopter had been certain for Catalina Island on a pleasure flight when the crash occurred on Jan. 30, 2018, in response to the NTSB report. The plane clipped the roofs of two homes and hit the aspect of a house on Egret Courtroom within the Bayview Terrace neighborhood a few minute after takeoff from John Wayne Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration radar information revealed that the airplane misplaced 300 toes of elevation in 11 seconds, dropping from 500 toes to 200 toes above the bottom, in response to the NTSB report. The pilot didn’t make any misery calls.

The survivor advised police the pilot advised the group “something’s wrong” and apologized, the report stated.

A witness who described himself as a one-time pupil pilot stated he was driving on the southbound 73 tollway close to MacArthur Boulevard when he noticed a pink helicopter that gave the impression to be falling from the sky.

“The helicopter was going down quickly diagonally,” and after it cleared the freeway, it appeared that the nostril of the helicopter had been pulled up and the pilot was attempting to carry out an autorotation maneuver whereas the craft continued to descend, he wrote in an electronic mail to investigators.

Autorotation helps pilots land safely with out engine energy. As a helicopter is falling, air rushes up from underneath the principle rotor and pushes the blades, turning the rotor and creating simply sufficient carry to the touch down.

“I just thought you would like to know that it did look like the pilot attempted autorotation or pulled back, showing that he/she was aware of and attempting to avoid a crash or respond to an engine problem,” the witness wrote.

A Bayview Terrace resident who was on her driveway when the copter went down stated she noticed it “coming in too low and then clear the power lines and hit two of my neighbors’ homes behind me.”

She known as 911 and ran to the scene to offer paramedics instructions.

“I want to make sure this does not happen again,” she wrote.

The surviving passenger advised investigators that the group had met at Tena’s Newport Seaside workplace and rode collectively to the airport. In the course of the experience, Tena, who had an possession stake in Revolution Aviation — a flight faculty and touring firm on the Orange County airport — spoke by cellphone with somebody. The survivor assumed it was a contact on the aviation firm. Tena appeared disenchanted along with his assigned plane, however the report doesn’t say why. He stated it was “not a big deal.”

The survivor stated Tena had spoken typically about how he loved flying, and he appeared centered and in management as they lifted off.

However after a few minute, the nostril of the helicopter dropped. The survivor, within the entrance passenger seat, noticed the bottom rush towards him. The affect was onerous and loud, and “everything was white for a split second” earlier than he seen searing ache and the style of blood as he was hanging out of the crumpled helicopter with the unresponsive pilot atop him.

“This is when I felt I was all alone now,” he wrote.

He stated he fought his method out of his seat belt, crawled away from the wreckage and collapsed. He heard operating liquid — the plane was leaking gasoline — and voices. He advised individuals who got here to his assist concerning the folks nonetheless contained in the helicopter and requested them to name his spouse.

“They loaded me into the ambulance and … I finally went dark, waking up in the ICU,” he stated.

The airplane was leased to Revolution from Spitzer Helicopter LLC of Canyon Lake in Riverside County, in response to public information. Revolution Aviation later modified its identify to One Above Aviation. It “abruptly” went out of enterprise round March this 12 months, in response to helicopter trade journal Vertical.

The corporate’s chief pilot attributed the closure to an absence of certified flight instructors and a rise in working prices at John Wayne Airport. He denied that the deadly crash and different mishaps had performed a task, the journal reported.

Davis writes for Instances Neighborhood Information