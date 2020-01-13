God Struggling To Feign Happiness After Jesus Announces He Marrying Exotic Dancer From Place Off I-95

THE HEAVENS—Straining to react to the shocking engagement announcement with a measure of enthusiasm, God, Our Heavenly Father and the Creator of the Universe, reportedly struggled to feign happiness Monday after Jesus Christ knowledgeable Him that He could be marrying an unique dancer from a spot off I-95. “I should have paid more attention when He kept making earthly appearances at some place off the Jersey turnpike called Centerfolds, but I never expected He’d suddenly be telling me He proposed to some stripper He barely knows,” mentioned Our Lord, stressing that whereas He held nothing towards the 22-year-old magnificence college graduate and had at all times inspired His son to succeed in out to these on the margins of society, there was “no way in hell” that He could be permitting Christ to get married to somebody named Cinnamon. “All I could do was keep smiling and nodding while He went on about how artistic she was and how He already felt like a father to her two kids. I can tell you this much, though: There is no goddamn way I’m letting the son I sent to die for humanity’s sin throw away His life like this.” At press time, He Who Commanded the Gentle to Shine Forth From The Darkness went on to notice that He could be altering His will within the subsequent few days simply in case His son disobeyed His needs.