God Stumbles On Old, Beat-Up Planet That He Carved ‘Mötley Crüe’ All Over

THE HEAVENS—Reminiscing over how a lot time had handed since His days as a youthful deity, God, Our Heavenly Father, expressed His nostalgia and delight Wednesday after stumbling on the outdated, beat-up planet He carved ‘Mötley Crüe’ throughout. “Holy shit, I haven’t seen this in decades!” exclaimed the Lord, noting that He can nonetheless keep in mind the hours spent scrawling each lyric from “Shout At The Devil” into the planet’s northern ice cap whereas daydreaming of at some point fronting his personal heavy steel band. “Oh, man, this is really bringing Me back. I used to stash all My Zippos and rolling papers under those mountains back there and just rock out. Good times. I suppose it is a little embarrassing to see how into Vince Neil I was, but hey, I was just a kid back then. I didn’t know any better. In my defense, I got super into Slayer and Megadeth just after this.” At press time, His Holiness was utilizing a Four-track to lastly document the demo album He had all the time deliberate on releasing.