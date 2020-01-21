Godfall Devs Confirm Leaked Gameplay is From Year-Old Internal Trailer, More Details Coming ‘Soon’

Yesterday, a couple of seconds of Godfall gameplay leaked on Reddit. The poster indicated that the gameplay was from a March 2019 inside trailer at Counterplay, and thus lacking a variety of the vital technical polish and visible options one would count on from a launch PS5 title. This morning, the complete trailer leaked, prompting Counterplay Video games to make a press release in regards to the gameplay that was circulating, particularly as hypothesis started rising that this was for an impending PS5 reveal occasion.

On the official Godfall Twitter account, the studio transparently confirmed that the leaked gameplay trailer “is year-old PC footage used as part of an internal presentation.” Studios will usually put collectively trailers like this for the inner growth groups, publishers, and others who want to stay up to date on a challenge’s progress. They’re normally not meant for exterior public launch, being unpolished alpha builds meant to indicate off particular options or milestones, not an instance of the completed product.

Hey everybody! We are able to verify that the circulating trailer is year-old PC footage used as a part of an inside presentation. We’re energized by your pleasure and stay up for exhibiting you simply how far this recreation has come. Keep tuned for a extra detailed look quickly! — Godfall (@PlayGodfall) January 21, 2020

Counterplay additionally realizes that the leak is as a result of persons are keen to listen to and see extra on Godfall, acknowledging this by saying, “We are energized by your excitement and look forward to showing you just how far this game has come.” This assertion hints that there was a variety of progress made because the inside trailer was launched. On condition that Counterplay was hesitant to indicate off a lot gameplay in any respect with the sport’s reveal at The Sport Awards 2019, it stands to motive gameplay trailer from a 12 months in the past is just not consultant of what they need to present the ready followers.

Lastly, they log out saying “Stay tuned for a more detailed look soon,” which instantly conjures up hypothesis that we’ll see extra Godfall on the presumed PS5 reveal occasion subsequent month. We had an opportunity to speak with Keith Lee from Counterplay about how Godfall will benefit from the next-generation platform expertise, which provides us some fairly good hints at what a extra detailed have a look at the sport would possibly maintain.