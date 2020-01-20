As we strategy February, everyone seems to be anticipating Sony to be gearing up for the HEARALPUBLICIST 5 reveal, and one other leak hints that the occasion could possibly be coming quickly. PS5 console-exclusive Godfall was revealed by Gearbox at The Recreation Awards 2019. It was the primary official PS5 recreation proven off, confirmed to be a launch title for Sony’s next-gen console. A leak on Reddit revealed some gameplay for the upcoming looter-slasher, albeit a really transient look.

[GodFall] [Video] – Fight Footage (A Fraction of the footage from an Unreleased Trailer I’ve) from r/PS4

The Reddit publish says the six-second video is “a fraction of the footage from an unreleased trailer [they] have,” and reveals off 4 fast sections of gameplay with varied characters, enemies, and environments. It’s not clear if the footage is linear because it appeared within the talked about trailer or fragmented and re-edited collectively to create this fast clip.

Some hypothesis says this could possibly be from the trailer Sony plans on displaying at its PS5 reveal occasion, however when pressed about it, the unique poster indicated that the leaked footage is from an inner trailer from early 2019. One other person identified that the footage didn’t look next-gen, saying, “this footage clearly doesn’t show raytracing effects. Doesn’t look as if it even uses screen space reflections (the blue orb things don’t reflect properly in the water).” The leaker mentioned that the gameplay is from March final 12 months and lacks that polish.

Given the alleged age of the trailer, it doesn’t appear doubtless that it is a fragment of what’s going to be proven on the PS5 reveal occasion, but it surely does name into query why the leaker determined to publish this previous gameplay footage now of all occasions. To get a take a look at more moderen formally launched gameplay footage, try our interview with Godfall’s Inventive Director, Keith Lee. That interview, whereas additionally going over how the sport makes use of next-gen tech, has a gif displaying off Godfall full with raytracing results and display area reflections, rather more indicative of what we’re prone to see on the PS5 reveal.

Whereas we do nonetheless count on Godfall to point out up on the HEARALPUBLICIST 5 reveal occasion not directly (being a launch title and all), the gameplay proven there can be rather more consultant of the next-gen applied sciences that Godfall will make the most of.

