Gold Chariot, Prayers In Puducherry On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Birthday

January 13, 2020
Puducherry leaders pulled the chariot on the 300-year-old Manakula Vinayakar temple.

Puducherry:

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday marked Congress common secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s birthday by pulling a holy gold chariot on the 300-year-old Manakula Vinayakar temple and praying for her good well being and lengthy life.

Mr Narayanasamy carried out the ritual alongside together with his Cupboard colleague M Kandasamy and celebration’s sole MP from the Union territory V Vaithilingam. A number of celebration staff additionally participated within the ritual.

The chief minister together with celebration staff and legislators additionally prayed on the sanctum sanctorum of the temple for Mrs Gandhi-Vadra’s good well being and lengthy life. Sweets have been distributed later by celebration males.

In response to data on the temple’s web site, the devotees pull the chariot, made up of seven.5 kg of gold to hope for fulfilment of their needs. They’re allowed to tug the chariot for a price.

