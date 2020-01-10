Gold for recycling? Athletes at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be given beds made out of CARDBOARD 

Gold for recycling? Athletes at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will likely be given beds made out of CARDBOARD
It would trigger the Olympic shot-putters and the heavyweight boxers a couple of sleepless nights.
However athletes massive and small on the Video games in Japan this 12 months will get pleasure from their well-deserved relaxation in beds fabricated from cardboard.
Tokyo organisers have chosen the mattress frames as a result of they are often simply recycled. And, they declare, the cardboard frames are particularly sensible – as a result of they’re really stronger than wooden.
Round 18,000 cardboard beds in a show room in Tokyo (Jae C Hong/AP). They are going to be put in in 21 towers on the village, attributable to be completed in June earlier than the Video games open on July 24
‘The beds can stand up to 31st (200kg),’ stated Takashi Kitajima, common supervisor of the athletes’ village. He added that the mattresses, which will also be recycled into plastic merchandise, are break up into three sections, permitting the athletes to regulate the firmness of every.
He stated: ‘The organising committee was thinking about recyclable items and the bed was one of the ideas.’
Round 18,000 beds will likely be put in in 21 towers on the village, attributable to be completed in June earlier than the Video games open on July 24.
A journalist examines one of many beds (Jae C Hong/AP). Organisers have picked the cardboard beds, which may can stand as much as 31st (200kg), as they are often simply recycled. The mattresses could be recycled into plastic merchandise
