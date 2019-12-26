Goldberg ‘Had No Freaking Idea’ He Was Winning WCW World Title

Goldberg gained the WCW World Title within the Georgia Dome on WCW Nitro in entrance of 40,000 folks. They may have introduced far more into the venue if WCW would have given them extra discover.

Whereas chatting with the Damaged Cranium Classes, Goldberg informed Steve Austin that he had no concept that he can be dealing with Hollywood Hogan on that Monday. He discovered when everybody else did the earlier Thursday on Thunder.

“There was no plan. I remember it was a Thursday night and I’m sitting at home and I’m looking at Thunder and JJ Dillon comes out and goes, ‘we have breaking news Monday live Georgia Dome Goldberg vs Hollywood Hogan’ — What? Who?” “I had no freaking idea. I found out when everyone else found out. I was just a piece of the puzzle and they figured out on the fly when to plug whatever in and I just did what they told me.”

This example is a good instance of how issues labored in WCW. They may have constructed towards Hogan vs Goldberg for an enormous cash pay-per-view, however as a substitute, they popped a score on a really brief discover. Hogan may not have been 100% pleased with dropping the title both, however Goldberg was simply doing as he was informed.

