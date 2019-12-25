Goldberg Reveals How Hulk Hogan Messed With Him Before WCW World Title Win

Goldberg had a rocket strapped to his again in WCW which shot him to the highest of the roster. His undefeated streak was legendary, but additionally not deliberate.

Whereas talking to Steve Austin on the Damaged Cranium Periods, Goldberg revealed how Hulk Hogan dealt with the evening that he misplaced the WCW World Title to him. It’s unclear if sure folks have been upset at Goldberg’s sudden push. Apparently, Hogan simply wished to name it within the ring.

“I go into the room beforehand and I had to go through Hall first and he and I have never gotten along. I wanted to eat him more than anybody in the business. Then I had to go with Hogan and I’m scared sh*tless. I don’t know what’s going on. I just do whatever people tell me to do anyway and here I got Hogan.” “I go in and say, ‘What are we doing?’ And he goes, ‘We’ll call it in the ring’ — you’re kidding me right?! So then we go [in the match] and lock up and [he’s got] Icy Hot all over him everywhere — hell yeah — I couldn’t see the whole freaking match. It is what it is, I deserved it — it’s all good.”

It’s unclear whether or not Hulk Hogan meant to unfold Icy Sizzling throughout Goldberg’s face, nevertheless it occurred. In addition they apparently referred to as the well-known match on the spot.

