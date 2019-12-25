Goldberg Reveals Why He Blended MMA Style With Pro Wrestling Moves

Goldberg entered into the WCW Energy Plant with hardly any thought of what professional wrestling was all about. He quickly realized, and though he won’t have been the most important man in his personal coaching class he positively went on to be essentially the most profitable.

Whereas chatting with the Damaged Cranium Periods, Goldberg revealed that he recorded each minute that he was coaching within the ring. Not solely that, however he nonetheless has the tapes. He used these tapes to assist himself mix MMA and professional wrestling collectively to create a mode he later made well-known.

“I filmed every single day [of training] from the first day — I’ve still got ’em. From the first day to the last day. What I would do is I would go home — I didn’t know the craft, right? But I had an idea. I’d go home and I’d watch my video and then UFC stuff — back in the day it was different, UWF. I’d watch those guys and I knew that MMA was gonna be huge one day. I figured here’s a guy people already knew played football so they can get the big monster thing. If I go MMA then that’s new, that’s groundbreaking. That’s what I see for the future and then I’d been training it for a long time anyway, if I can learn some things and then try to do it without hurting people then it’s a viable character.”

Goldberg skilled a number of profession alternatives that got here full circle for him. He ultimately being checked out like a hero by individuals he idolized when he was youthful. Goldberg additionally got here again round to WWE though he had no points with how WrestleMania XX closed on him. He was centered since day one and the proof is within the outcomes and the truth that he apparently nonetheless has these tapes.

