Goldberg Says He Had Nothing To Prove After WrestleMania XX

WrestleMania XX included a match between two bruisers that followers actually hated. Goldberg confronted Brock Lesnar on the present of reveals, however the Madison Sq. Backyard crowd knew each males have been leaving so that they booed the competition unmercifully.

Brock Lesnar was completely furious throughout the match. This was one thing that Goldberg was open about on the Damaged Cranium Classes. He additionally revealed that despite the fact that his exit from WWE was a bit rocky he had nothing to show.

“You know after my last performance [at WrestleMania XX] you would think that I would have something to prove, but I can tell you with 100% confidence that I didn’t feel as though I needed to prove anything after WrestleMania.” “I had moved on from that aspect, but I still harbored the negative feelings for the business for Vince [McMahon] for everybody associated. Then I get married and people come up to me all the time. If they don’t ask me if I’m Steve Austin they’re like ‘Hey Goldberg.’ So there’s stories out there, there’s documentation there’s the internet so they knew me as someone who’s completely different from this guy who had been terrorizing the wrestling ring and the football field for years.” “I was sick and flipping tired of going ‘Well, when I was playing’ so I got the opportunity unbeknownst to me 16 years removed I’m old and I’m small and I’m hurt, but I’ve got the opportunity and I can hopefully set the stage and show my family a little bit about what I do.”

Goldberg mentioned plenty of it consisted together with his coaching regiment, however that was solely a small a part of it. 16 years later his accidents additionally piled up in an enormous manner.

The truth that he was 50 years outdated was additionally one thing that he wanted to take into accounts. He didn’t come again to be Goldberg as a result of he wanted that and he had nothing to show. He did all of it for his household which he later admitted he used as a crutch.

