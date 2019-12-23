Goldberg Says He Used His Family As ‘A Crutch’ For WWE Return

Goldberg’s second wave in WWE has been wrapped round his household. He even introduced his son into the ring for post-match celebrations. In line with Goldberg, that was all by design.

Whereas talking to Steve Austin on The Damaged Cranium Classes, Goldberg defined why he introduced his household into the WWE Universe. He by no means would have performed so until he wanted a cause. His household offered him with a “crutch” to excuse himself for not being the identical 295 pound beast he as soon as was.

“That was the first time that the wrestling business had seen someone other than the ass kicking machine that blows smoke out of his nose. And that was all by design because if you’re a power wrestler and you come back 16 years far removed and you used to eat fricken people and spit them out of your ass you have to have an excuse not to be that guy, right?” “So, I added a layer to my character and I let my family in on it. I never in a trillion years would have let my family be on camera prior to the situation I found myself in where Goldberg needed an excuse not to be 295.” “I had to be vulnerable because what I presented was a different package that couldn’t attain what he attained before based upon his ferocity, his mental make-up and his physicality because I wasn’t that guy. I needed a crutch.”

Steve Austin remarked that Goldberg’s “crutch” acquired him hooked. Goldberg instructed a a lot completely different story throughout his second run with WWE and it was based mostly round his household. This gave him an excuse to be introduced extra as a weak father than a wrecking machine.

