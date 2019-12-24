Goldberg Says WCW Had No Plan For His Undefeated Streak

Goldberg gained 173 matches in a row earlier than he was lastly defeated. This spectacular profitable streak was due to WCW having a slew of enhancement skills for Goldberg, but it surely wasn’t deliberate.

Whereas chatting with The Damaged Cranium Periods, Goldberg defined how his streak in WCW was “organic.” They didn’t have any plan for the way lengthy it will final. They undoubtedly didn’t understand how a lot of an impression it will have on your complete enterprise.

“The streak was organic. My timing was organic. No one had a plan. They just kinda shot from the hip and fed me people at a time when saciating people’s desires was the cool thing to do. I think they just gave the people what they wanted because they saw how it kinda — there was a glimmer of it in the beginning and people kinda were frenzied because it wasn’t normal by the time they thought they figured out what was going on it was over and it was short and powerful and they wanted more.”

Goldberg stated he wished folks to equate what he was doing to feeding folks to the lions. That was the impression he gave out with none points for a very long time. His streak didn’t final perpetually, however followers will always remember it both.

