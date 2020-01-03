Golden Globe Awards 2020: Full list of nominations

The Golden Globes are simply across the nook and the awards ceremony is at all times an enormous night time for Hollywood.

Usually, the actors who take house awards on the Globes will go on to be frontrunners on the prestigious Academy Awards in February.

Easy methods to watch the Golden Globes 2020

To not point out, with Ricky Gervais again in a internet hosting capability for the fifth time, there may be more likely to be a smattering of outrageous jokes between all of the speeches.

Right here you’ll discover the total listing of each movie, tv sequence and actor nominated on the 2020 Golden Globes…

Greatest movement image – drama

Greatest efficiency by an actress in a movement image – drama

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Girls

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Greatest actor in a movement image – drama

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans ’66)

Antonio Banderas – Ache and Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Greatest movement image – musical or comedy

Greatest efficiency by an actress in a movement image – musical or comedy

Ana De Armas – Knives Out

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cate Blanchett – The place’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night time

Greatest efficiency by an actor in a movement image – musical or comedy

Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – As soon as Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is My Identify

Greatest movement image – animated

Frozen 2

Easy methods to Practice Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Lacking Hyperlink

Toy Story four

Greatest movement image – international language

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Ache and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Girl on Hearth

Greatest efficiency by an actress in a supporting position in any movement image

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Annette Bening – The Report

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Greatest efficiency by an actor in a supporting position in any movement image

Tom Hanks – A Stunning Day within the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star in ONCE UPON TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Greatest director in a movement image

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Greatest screenplay – movement image

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Received – Parasite

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time In Hollywood

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Greatest authentic rating

Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton

Little Girls – Alexandre Desplat

Joker – Hildur Gudnadottir

1917 – Thomas Newman

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

Greatest authentic tune – movement image

Stunning Ghosts – Cats

I’m Gonna Love Me Once more – Rocketman

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

Spirit – The Lion King

Stand Up – Harriet

Greatest Tv sequence – drama

Greatest efficiency by an actress in a drama sequence

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Present

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Massive Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Present

Greatest efficiency by an actor in a drama sequence

Brian Cox – Succession

Equipment Harington – Recreation of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr Robotic

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

Greatest tv sequence – musical or comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Technique

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Politician

Greatest efficiency by an actress in a tv sequence – musical or comedy

Christina Applegate – Useless to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kirsten Dunst – On Turning into a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Greatest efficiency by an actor in a tv sequence – musical or comedy

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Technique

Invoice Hader – Barry

Ben Platt – The Politician

Paul Rudd – Dwelling With Your self

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Greatest tv restricted sequence or movement image made for tv

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Greatest actress in a restricted sequence or TV film

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Helen Mirren – Catherine the Nice

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Greatest efficiency by an actor in a restricted sequence or a movement image made for tv

Chris Abbott – Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Greatest efficiency by an actress in a supporting position in a sequence, restricted sequence or a movement image made for tv

Meryl Streep – Massive Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Greatest efficiency by an actor in a supporting position in a sequence, restricted sequence or movement image made for tv

lan Arkin – The Kominsky Technique

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl

Henry Winkler – Barry

The Golden Globes happen in Los Angeles from 8pm ET/5pm PT (or 1am GMT)