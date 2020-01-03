Golden Globe Awards 2020: Full list of nominations

The Golden Globes are simply across the nook and the awards ceremony is at all times an enormous night time for Hollywood.
Usually, the actors who take house awards on the Globes will go on to be frontrunners on the prestigious Academy Awards in February.
To not point out, with Ricky Gervais again in a internet hosting capability for the fifth time, there may be more likely to be a smattering of outrageous jokes between all of the speeches.
Right here you’ll discover the total listing of each movie, tv sequence and actor nominated on the 2020 Golden Globes…
Greatest movement image – drama
Greatest efficiency by an actress in a movement image – drama
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Girls
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger – Judy
Greatest actor in a movement image – drama
- Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans ’66)
- Antonio Banderas – Ache and Glory
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Greatest movement image – musical or comedy
Greatest efficiency by an actress in a movement image – musical or comedy
- Ana De Armas – Knives Out
- Awkwafina – The Farewell
- Cate Blanchett – The place’d You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
- Emma Thompson – Late Night time
Greatest efficiency by an actor in a movement image – musical or comedy
- Daniel Craig – Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio – As soon as Upon a Time… In Hollywood
- Taron Egerton – Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is My Identify
Greatest movement image – animated
- Frozen 2
- Easy methods to Practice Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lion King
- Lacking Hyperlink
- Toy Story four
Greatest movement image – international language
- The Farewell
- Les Miserables
- Ache and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Girl on Hearth
Greatest efficiency by an actress in a supporting position in any movement image
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening – The Report
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Greatest efficiency by an actor in a supporting position in any movement image
- Tom Hanks – A Stunning Day within the Neighbourhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood
Greatest director in a movement image
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Todd Phillips – Joker
Greatest screenplay – movement image
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Received – Parasite
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
- Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Greatest authentic rating
- Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton
- Little Girls – Alexandre Desplat
- Joker – Hildur Gudnadottir
- 1917 – Thomas Newman
- Marriage Story – Randy Newman
Greatest authentic tune – movement image
- Stunning Ghosts – Cats
- I’m Gonna Love Me Once more – Rocketman
- Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
- Spirit – The Lion King
- Stand Up – Harriet
Greatest Tv sequence – drama
Greatest efficiency by an actress in a drama sequence
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Present
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman – Massive Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Present
Greatest efficiency by an actor in a drama sequence
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Equipment Harington – Recreation of Thrones
- Rami Malek – Mr Robotic
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown
- Billy Porter – Pose
Greatest tv sequence – musical or comedy
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Technique
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- The Politician
Greatest efficiency by an actress in a tv sequence – musical or comedy
- Christina Applegate – Useless to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst – On Turning into a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Greatest efficiency by an actor in a tv sequence – musical or comedy
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Technique
- Invoice Hader – Barry
- Ben Platt – The Politician
- Paul Rudd – Dwelling With Your self
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Greatest tv restricted sequence or movement image made for tv
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Greatest actress in a restricted sequence or TV film
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
- Helen Mirren – Catherine the Nice
- Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
- Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
- Joey King – The Act
Greatest efficiency by an actor in a restricted sequence or a movement image made for tv
- Chris Abbott – Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
- Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris – Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Greatest efficiency by an actress in a supporting position in a sequence, restricted sequence or a movement image made for tv
- Meryl Streep – Massive Little Lies
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Emily Watson – Chernobyl
- Patricia Arquette – The Act
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Greatest efficiency by an actor in a supporting position in a sequence, restricted sequence or movement image made for tv
- lan Arkin – The Kominsky Technique
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Andrew Scott – Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler – Barry
The Golden Globes happen in Los Angeles from 8pm ET/5pm PT (or 1am GMT)
