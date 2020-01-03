Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais on making fun of celebs: ‘I make sure everything is honest’

Ricky Gervais has an concept for a enjoyable consuming recreation when he returns to host the Golden Globe Awards for a fifth time Sunday evening. “Take a drink every time a celebrity looks like they want to punch me in the face,” he quips in a promo video.

If there ever was a 12 months the 58-year-old British comic must be internet hosting the printed that kicks off awards season, 2020 is the one.

Hollywood has been mired in sexual harassment scandals for the previous a number of years and U.S. President Donald Trump has pressured the world to ponder his bathroom-going habits. Add to that the madness of the ragtag bunch that make up the Hollywood Overseas Press nominating As soon as Upon a Time … In Hollywood within the Finest Musical or Comedy class and the truth that NBC — the community airing the present — doesn’t have a single nom, and you’ve got an awards present ripe for shredding.

The comic — who hosted the Globes from 2009-11 and once more in 2016 — by no means shies away from controversy and his stints as host have carried out effectively within the scores. In response to the Hollywood Reporter, his 2016 gig pulled in 18.5 million viewers. However the star, who’s unapologetic about lambasting the Hollywood crowd gathered contained in the Beverly Hilton, has discovered himself the topic of controversy due to jokes he has made about Caitlyn Jenner (“She didn’t do a lot for women drivers, but you can’t have everything”) and Mel Gibson (“I like a drink as much as the next man — unless the next man is Mel Gibson”).

Lately, he discovered himself beneath fireplace for happening a transphobic Twitter rant.

“Listen, no one likes to be the butt of the joke,” Gervais mentioned in an interview with the Solar in 2017. “But if you analyze all those jokes, they’re not about things those people can’t help. I teased them about their public behaviours. Like Mel Gibson, that was public.”

Final 12 months, Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg co-hosted a largely forgettable present the place their finest gag was a riff on Girl Gaga’s oft-repeated line, “There can be 100 people in the room, and 99 don’t believe in you, but all it takes is one who does.”

In 2018, with Hollywood blindsided by a sequence of sexual misconduct allegations, host Seth Meyers walked a fantastic line, taking digs at disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein (“Don’t worry, he’ll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person to be booed at the annual In Memoriam”), Kevin Spacey and Woody Allen.

However these had been gentle jabs. When Gervais launched Ben Affleck’s BFF Matt Damon in 2016, the funnyman declared the Martian star was “the only person who Ben Affleck hasn’t been unfaithful to.”

“I make sure everything is honest,” Gervais mentioned after we spoke to him. “I don’t think I say anything too harmful. I think I can face them afterwards.”

It’s normally, Gervais mentioned, “an affectionate ribbing.”

“After I made enjoyable of Johnny Depp’s film (The Vacationer on the 2011 ceremony) and I requested him, ‘Have you ever watched The Vacationer and he mentioned no, the gang liked it.’ So I feel they’re in on it.”

The most important problem as host, Gervais mentioned, is the Golden Globes will not be “a spectator sport.”

“There are 200 million people watching the Golden Globes and there’s nothing in it for them,” he mentioned. “They’re not successful awards they usually’re not millionaires, so why are they watching? Hopefully, I’m (the explanation). I play that outsider the place a man sitting at dwelling consuming a beer can chuckle. We try this on a regular basis. We chunk the hand that feeds us. We take the mickey out of our boss.

“So what do I do? I tease NBC, the Hollywood Overseas Press and I tease all these individuals within the room who’re essentially the most privileged on the planet.”

It’s good, he added, having a job the place you may get drunk and say no matter you want.

And, actually, isn’t that what all of us need? Don’t all of us want we may simply say what’s actually on our minds? We cloak our day-to-day in niceties and behind-the-back jokes. Look no additional than what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught doing to President Trump on the NATO summit in London final month.

“You know what? I admire a lot of them and I’m friends with a lot of them,” Gervais conceded. “But when I am going on the market and begin saying, ‘Oh, hi George Clooney,’ it might be nauseating. Who cares? I tease my mates and household greater than I tease these individuals in that room.

“It isn’t that unhealthy,” he mentioned pausing for impact. “It’s ridiculous.”

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards air Sunday evening at eight p.m. ET on NBC and CTV.