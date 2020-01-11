News

Golden woman turns herself in for allegedly breaking Vail ice sculpture

January 12, 2020
VAIL — A Golden lady surrendered to police for allegedly kicking over and breaking an ice sculpture in Vail earlier this month.

Katherine Gail Kreidle, 22, turned herself in to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Workplace at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

On Tuesday, authorities circulated surveillance images and video, and commenced to obtain ideas.

By Wednesday, Vail police had recognized somebody they suspected to be the perpetrator, however had not made an arrest.

Kreidle turned herself in round mid-day Thursday. She faces a legal mischief cost, a felony.

Watch the surveillance video and browse extra from our companions at The Vail Every day.

