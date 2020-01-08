GOLDSTEIN: Huawei and China have friends in high places

Wednesday’s Globe and Mail report that potential Conservative management contender Jean Charest is giving authorized recommendation to Huawei Applied sciences on the Meng Wanzhou extradition case and its marketing campaign to take part in growing Canada’s 5G wi-fi community raises an apparent query.

What number of pals in excessive locations do Huawei and the Chinese language authorities have whereas pressuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s authorities for beneficial therapy?

There’s nothing improper about Charest, a former Quebec Liberal premier and a former federal Progressive Conservative cupboard minister, working for Huawei as a part of a authorized crew at McCarthy Tetrault.

However it’s an enormous political drawback if Charest hopes to grow to be the following Conservative chief, on condition that the Conservatives oppose permitting Huawei to bid on growing 5G wi-fi know-how, over cyber safety considerations.

Huawei says these are groundless, however they have been critical sufficient to trigger the U.S. and Australia to bar the corporate from growing 5G of their international locations.

Trudeau hasn’t decided on the difficulty.

Charest joins a rising listing of politicians and former politicians sympathetic to Huawei and China, or oblivious to the tense state of Canada-China relations.

Trudeau needed to hearth former Liberal cupboard minister John McCallum as ambassador to China after he backed the arguments of Meng’s authorized crew in her extradition case.

The US needs the Huawei CFO on fees — which she denies — of conspiracy to commit financial institution and wire fraud to violate American sanctions towards Iran.

Following his firing, McCallum, who has enterprise pursuits in China, advised the South China Morning Put up he urged the Chinese language authorities by means of former contacts in its international affairs ministry to play good with Canada, main as much as final yr’s federal election.

This to assist the Liberals get re-elected as a result of the Conservatives, “are much less friendly to China than the Liberals.”

Final June, then international affairs minister Chrystia Freeland needed to head off a suggestion by former Liberal PM Jean Chretien, who has enterprise relationships with China, that Canada ought to block Meng’s extradition.

Freeland correctly responded: “It would be a very dangerous precedent indeed for Canada to alter its behaviour when it comes to honouring an extradition treaty in response to external pressure.”

Chretien, in an thought floated by former Progressive Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney, had supplied to move a delegation to China to barter the discharge of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

China is holding them on fees of espionage in retaliation for Meng’s arrest.

Then there was Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s jaw-dropping assertion at a safety convention in November, that “We don’t consider China as an adversary.”

As Postmedia columnist Terry Glavin famous in Maclean’s, that flew within the face of a discovering by Canada’s Nationwide Safety and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians that China is a safety risk.

In July, Mary Ng, Trudeau’s tone deaf minister of small enterprise and export promotion, tweeted an image of herself fortunately consuming Canadian ice cream in Beijing, concurrent with China’s incarceration of Kovrig and Spavor and its crushing of pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong.

The Globe uncovered a 2017 quote from Francois-Philippe Champagne, Trudeau’s new international affairs minister, unctuously praising China in an interview on Chinese language state tv, together with this gem: “Canada, and I would say China, stand out as (a) beacon of stability, predictability, a rule-based system, a very inclusive society.”